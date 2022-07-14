News Thika Road closed after fuel tanker overturns

An overturned fuel tanker on Thika Superhighway on July 14, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By Kevin Cheruiyot

A fuel tanker has overturned on Thika Superhighway causing a heavy snarl-up on the busy road. The accident happened between Roysambu and Githurai 45 estates, outbound.

Police officers have blocked the road on both ends with motorists being urged to look for alternative routes as a safety precaution.

If you can avoid Thika road. Stay safe guys. @Ma3Route pic.twitter.com/Un2cfVRcpk — Red Right Hand (@kimsile) July 14, 2022

Officials from Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) and Kenya National Highways Authority (KenHa) are shoring up safety efforts by police officers.

A fuel tanker and a lorry overturned on Thika Superhighway on July 14, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

Footage posted on social media showed fuel was seeping out of the tanker. The accident also involved a lorry that also overturned.

Kenya has been rocked by several deadly explosions caused by fuel accidents in recent years.

In 2021, 13 people were killed when a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire in western Kenya after colliding with another vehicle on the Kisumu and Busia highway. People had rushed to the scene with jerrycans to siphon off fuel from the overturned tanker before it exploded.

A night accident in 2016 killed 33 people near Karai on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway after a truck carrying inflammable substances rammed several vehicles before bursting into flames.

In March, a boda boda rider was burnt to death and a truck which was transporting building blocks caught fire and was destroyed. Two fuel tankers crashed into each other along the Webuye-Eldoret highway, veering off the road and ploughed into power lines at a market before they crashed into a ditch. Traders escaped death narrowly after the fuel tankers exploded, turning the market into a ball of fire.