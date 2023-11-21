News TikTok hints at opening Kenya office after talks with Ruto

Child lying in hammock with Tik Tok app on smartphone screen. Lake in the background. Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil. May 2022.

By KABUI MWANGI

Video-sharing platform TikTok has given the clearest indication yet that it is at advanced stages of establishing a presence in Kenya after announcing plans to recruit a country-based communications specialist to support its sub-regional strategy at market level and feed into the wider sub-Saharan Africa.

Virtual meeting with President Ruto

The signal, coming hot on the heels of a virtual meeting between TikTok global CEO Shou Zi Chew and President William Ruto in August, points to intensified efforts by the tech giant to step up its operations in Africa.

Shortly after the August meeting, a State House dispatch indicated that Mr Chew had agreed to work with Kenya in reviewing and monitoring its content amid growing concerns about the content on the app, adding that the CEO had also pledged to set up a Nairobi office and hire more locals to work for the platform.

In the talent scouting notice on TikTok’s official website and seen by the Business Daily, the tech firm said the position holder would be based in Nairobi but support Kenya and the East African markets.

The firm, headquartered in Los Angeles, does not currently have a footing in Africa.

The tech company has offices in New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo.

Media and influencers

The prospective candidate earmarked for engagement in Kenya will be required to assist the communications lead by collaborating with cross-functional teams on blog posts and media pitches, support the spokespeople in preparation for media interviews, build and maintain relationships with the media and influencers as well as support the TikTok team with language translations where required, among other roles.

“The communications team is a group of storytellers, reputation guards, credibility builders and image shapers. For this role, you should have a proven ability to easily distil and communicate complex issues on a short deadline,” reads the announcement in part.

“The ideal candidate has excellent media relations skills, the ability to analyze opportunities and risks associated with media inquiries, and the strategic judgment to respond accordingly.”

The applicant must be a holder of a Bachelor’s degree in communication, marketing, journalism or any other related field, have at least five years of proven communications and public relations experience, have strong existing media relationships as well as have a good understanding of TikTok as a user.