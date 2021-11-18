News Travellers face tighter SGR, airport checks on terror risk

A Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Passenger arrives at the Miritini Station in Mombasa in this photo taken on October 14, 2021. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary The additional tight security measures will entail changing the screening systems at airports such as Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi and Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

The State will also invest in a new scanning machine at the SGR stations in Nairobi and Mombasa.

The security agencies are on high alert following the escape of three terror convicts from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Travellers should brace themselves for tight checks at the airports and the standard gauge railway (SGR) stations as the State tightens security to avert any possible terror attack.

They have, however, been arrested and taken back to prison where they will be charged afresh.

Three people were also killed and 33 others wounded in twin suicide bombings in Uganda’s capital Kampala on Tuesday, the latest in a string of attacks over the past month.

“We have changed the screening system to the airport, we have changed the screening system at the SGR and you are going to notice that,” said Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i yesterday.

“Fellow Kenyans, you will be inconvenienced because we are not in the normal space at the moment. We have raised the level of alert and we must be careful about what we do around here.”