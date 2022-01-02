News Njonjo dies at 101, cremated a few hours later in city

Former Attorney General Charles Njonjo. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

More by this Author Summary Born on January 23, 1920, Mr Njonjo passed on just 21 days (three weeks) shy of his 102nd birthday.

Some of the few dignitaries that attended the his cremation that took place around 10:30 am included President Uhuru Kenyatta's brother Muhoho Kenyatta, constitutional expert Yash Pal Ghai, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Lawyer Paul Muite.

President Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, and ODM leader Raila Odinga led Kenyans in mourning the late Njonjo whom they described as a “selfless leader.”

The body of former Attorney General Charles Njonjo, 101 who passed on Sunday morning, was cremated at the Kariokor crematorium a few hours after his death, at a private ceremony attended by close family members and a handful of guests.

The late Njonjo’s son in law Mr Carey Ngini who briefed Journalists at the crematorium in Nairobi said his body was cremated to fulfil his wishes.

“He was clear about what he wanted not just in life but even in death and part of the instructions was that he is accorded a private sendoff devoid of fanfare. He didn’t want a ceremony and what goes on with funerals of a person of his stature and so as a family we have just fulfilled his wishes,” Mr Ngini said.

“He was a very special family man and a statesman and has left a rich legacy which is intact. He passed on peacefully surrounded by family members at his home in Nairobi moments past 5 am on Sunday after suffering a bout of pneumonia which compromised his lungs.”

“As a nation, we owe a debt of gratitude to Hon. Njonjo and his generation of independence era leaders for their selfless contribution to the laying of the solid foundation upon which our country continues to thrive,” the President said.

The Head of State pointed out that the country’s progressive constitutional and legal regime owes its robustness to Mr Njonjo's “splendid work when he served as the country's first post-independence Attorney General between 1963 and 1979 and as Constitutional Affairs Minister between 1980 and 1983.”

Dr Ruto said the late Njonjo devoted his life in serving the country in pre-and post-independent Kenya as a civil servant, Attorney-General, Kikuyu MP and Constitutional Affairs Minister as a “knowledgeable, blunt and a dedicated advocate for the causes he believed in.”

“We will miss his wisdom, company and warmth. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Njonjo family, their loved ones and all those who knew and worked with him.”

Mr Odinga described him as a “brilliant legal mind.”

“He qualifies as one of the critical founders of the Kenyan nation who helped lay a firm foundation for its institutions and the rule of law. More importantly, Charles was a great honest and trustworthy human being who fully embraced those he came into their lives,” Mr Odinga stated.

“He had a great sense of humour and was legendry when it came to sticking to the rules, whether they were simple rules of life or those governing the country. His patriotism and belief in the law helped the country transition smoothly from the founding president Jomo Kenyatta to the second President Daniel arap Moi at a time of great uncertainty and political tension in the country. Our country was lucky to have him at the right place at the right time.”

The ODM leader noted that over the years, Mr Njonjo became a mentor and advisor to many upcoming and serving leaders.

“He saw it as his job to advance the next generation of Kenya’s leaders. I have personally benefitted immensely from his wisdom and experience. Above all, Charles is a testament of the resilience of Kenya as a nation and Kenyans as a people. He reminded us that life goes on; that politics is not the beginning and the end; that there are no permanent friends or foes; that there are very few things in political life worth dying for or prejudicing others about. He has passed on having made his peace with all,” he added.

One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) also mourned Mr Njonjo.

Mr Musyoka said Njonjo will be remembered as an icon for shaping the history of the nation "and we all owe him gratitude for his contributions towards progressive constitutionalism when he served as Minister for Constitutional Affairs and as Attorney General in the independence regime."

"As a stickler for the letter of the law, following the death of Kenya’s first president in 1978, Hon.Njonjo defended the constitution against a scheme seeking to bar the then Vice President from taking over power. We therefore had a smooth transition of power that ushered in President Daniel Arap Moi," said Mr Musyoka.

He described the deceased as a "valiant crusader against corruption."

Mr Mudavadi recalled that the late Njonjo played an instrumental role in the constitutional and legal regime of the independent Kenya, "serving as the country's first post-independence Attorney General."

"It is with sadness that I have learnt of the death of former Attorney General Hon. Charles Njonjo this morning."

Mr Moi said Njonjo contributed immensely to the country's legal foundation and framework being the first Attorney General after Kenya attained independence.

"Besides that, Hon. Njonjo was a close friend to the late H.E Mzee Moi and our family," he said.

Mr Wetang’ula said: "We celebrate his illustrious and eventful life. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

