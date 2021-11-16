News Wardens arrested over escape of 3 terror suspects at Kamiti

Kamiti Maximum Prison. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary Seven wardens at the Kamiti Maximum Prison have been arrested following the escape of three convicts who were serving jail terms for terrorism-related crimes.

Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said in a statement Tuesday that preliminary investigation has revealed that jailbreak was abetted by laxity and incompetence.

Seven wardens at the Kamiti Maximum Prison have been arrested following the escape of three convicts who were serving jail terms for terrorism-related crimes.

Interior cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i said in a statement Tuesday that preliminary investigation has revealed that jailbreak was abetted by laxity and incompetence.

Mr Matiang’i added that more arrests and prosecution of officials believed to have aided the escape of the terror suspects will follow in the coming days as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)) has moved in to probe the escape.

“We will not only go the direction of investigation will point us but we will act resolutely to ensure this kind of recklessness does not happen again because it exposes our people,’ said Mr Matiang’i in a statement Tuesday.

“Definitely, there is a certain level of irresponsibility we have to deal with in this particular case.”

The three suspects are Musharaf Abdallah Akhulunga alias Shukri, Mohamed Abdi Ali Abikas alias Mohamed Ali Abikar and Joseph Juma Odhiambo.

The DCI has offered a reward of Sh60 million to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the three terror suspects, who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Akhulunga was arrested on September 30, 2012 over his participation in a foiled attempt to conduct a terrorist attack targeting parliament building.

Abikar was however arrested following his involvement with the Garissa University attack that occurred on April 2, 2015.

Mr Odhiambo was arrested on November 21, 2019 in Bula Hawa Somalia, while attempting to enlist with the Al Shabaab terror group. He hails from Lukoye area in Mumias within Kakamega County.

“I wish to notify the members of the public that these are dangerous criminals and nobody should provide refuge to them.

“Anybody with information on the whereabouts of the above three named persons should report on this toll free number 999112 or the nearest security agency within reach,” said Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo in a separate statement Tuesday.