World Deal to reinstate PM Hamdok is only a 'first step'- US

United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken at Karura Forest in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By REUTERS

Price called on Sudan's leaders to release all civilian leaders and others and lift the state of emergency.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday told Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that an agreement to reinstate Hamdok was only a "first step" in restoring Sudan's democratic transition, according to a spokesperson.

Hamdok was restored to his post on Sunday. He had been detained following the October 25 military takeover. First appointed after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a 2019 uprising, Hamdok will lead a civilian government of technocrats for a transitional period.

Blinken's message was that, "We must continue to see progress, we must continue to see Sudan move back down the democratic path, and that starts with the reinstitution of the Prime Minister but it certainly doesn't end there," Price told reporters.

Sudan's military promised to release all political detainees after weeks of deadly disturbances triggered by the coup, although large crowds took to the streets to reject any deal involving the army.