Columnists 3D printing a game-changer in affordable housing plan

A finished 3D printed house located at Bamburi Cement Special Products Plant in Athi River. PHOTO | POOL

By CHARLES HINGA

More by this Author Summary With our country urbanising at one of the highest rates on the continent, and more people moving to cities, the need for decent and adequate housing is expected to rise.

Every Kenyan has the right to accessible and adequate housing as well as reasonable sanitation standards, according to the country's Constitution.

Over time, the majority of people, particularly in metropolitan areas, have been denied this basic right due to various urbanisation phenomena that have put pressure on housing.

According to the World Bank's Housing: Unavailable and Unaffordable report from 2019, 61 percent of urban households live in informal settlements. The State Department for Housing projects that 300,000 housing units are needed annually to meet the demand.

In 2017, the government embarked on an ambitious housing development programme under the Big Four Agenda with a target of delivering 500,000 homes to ease the housing crisis across the country.

Being a catalyst on the delivery of housing, we have led by example by providing 1,370 affordable housing units at our flagship Park Road, Nairobi project.

As a government, we cannot achieve affordable housing goals single-handedly. We are working in partnership with private sector players to carry out the development and financing aspect of the projects.

To this end, we have given several incentives to facilitate the private sector to deliver affordable housing.

These include VAT exemptions on importation and local purchase of goods for the construction of houses under the affordable housing programme (AHP), retention of Import Declaration Fee and Railway Development Levy for goods imported for construction of houses under the scheme, and lowering the corporate tax rate to 15 percent for developers constructing over 100 units.

Buyers also get a tax relief of 15 percent on savings and contribution towards home ownership and stamp duty exemptions (for first-time buyers).

On the supply side, engagements with various stakeholders have been ongoing to see how they can contribute to the delivery of affordable housing. 3D house printing, in particular, has been fronted as one solution capable of delivering numerous quality units at a faster rate, at a lower cost, and with less carbon footprint.

The construction industry has for a long time been known to be conventional but that is about to change. New technologies are taking root in the industry, with several 3D printed houses having been certified by various government agencies especially in Europe.

Some families have already bought the houses and they have a roof above their heads.

I am delighted to have been part of the development of the first 3D-printed house in Kenya. The house that is located at Bamburi Cement Plant in Athi River is a model of other units that will be constructed in Kilifi starting early next year. This will be Africa’s largest 3D house printing project.

Spearheaded by 14Trees, a partnership between Holcim and CDC, this project will deliver more affordable houses in a record time for Kenyans in the lower-income brackets, who are largely priced out of the market.

With the use of the massive 3D robotic construction systems (ARCS), the printing technique ensures speed, efficiency and quality. The machines follow a computerised blueprint to build the structure of a house in a matter of hours, reducing the long time that conventional process building would take.

In addition, this technology incorporates automated quality checks to ensure the strength of the building. In 3D house printing, costs are estimated to be cut by half compared to a conventional building.

For instance, the show house at the Bamburi Plant costs between Sh30,000 to Sh31,000 per square metre to build, a significant decrease to what is available in the market. With reduced construction price, it is expected that the final sale price per square metre for constructed homes will come down as well.

Beyond the benefits of reduced costs, 3D house printing technology offers some advantages with regard to sustainability and environmental impact. The construction sector remains an area of concern when it comes to global warming with the industry accounting for a total of 48 percent energy-related carbon emissions.

In 3D house printing, both the planet and the house owner will benefit through the reduction of carbon emissions by lowering the water and energy during construction. Given the effects of climate change being experienced the world over, large-scale adoption of 3D house printing will cut down on carbon emissions considerably.

The 3D house printing technology is in its initial stages with challenges that innovators are working to solve such as building foundations and finishing roofing.

As these are being worked on, we are getting a step closer to tackling the housing shortage that we face as a country. New ways of thinking aimed at addressing the housing problems we face are welcome. When faced with a challenge, technology has often provided a working remedy.

Truly, the advanced 3D printing of houses is a game-changer in the construction industry.

Hinga is Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary