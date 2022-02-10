Columnists Africa must step into new visual design digital space

Design is intrinsically intertwined with human development. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

Most, if not all, of design is visual. There are many art and design activities in Africa with limited global exposure and sometimes misunderstood.

For instance, in the box office cinema, you can count African movies on the fingers of one hand. Indigenous African actors and actresses are also but a handful. It is, therefore, only fitting that we start here at home to investigate and understand our situation in order to identify, package and export Afrikan design within the digital space.

Design is intrinsically intertwined with human development, from its use as a form of self-expression through visual communication, colours, fashion or jewellery to commerce by way of product development, packaging, promotion and marketing.

In response to the rising demand for professional designers, the University of Nairobi (UoN) design department, the oldest design school in Kenya, has supported the developments by training more than 10,000 students since 1967.

These creatives have immersed themselves in both public and private sectors designing products from jewellery to ceramics, leather, plastic, and glass. In the fashion and textiles industry, they design apparel, woven textiles, screen printing, and batik work.

Others are interior designers of furniture, exhibition and display, and architecture, while some are graphics designers in advertising, publishing, and branding. Yet, others are illustrators working on animations, scientific illustrations, and photography.

In 2016, UoN began the Bachelor of Interior Design programme following an explosion in the built environment industry in Kenya. These professionals work in landscaping, furniture, exhibition and display, and interior architecture.

The increase in demand for design courses has seen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges offer diploma and certificate courses across the country. Opportunities still abound for design training, coupled with better technology to meet the demands of commercialisation and mass production.

The university remains at the forefront to build capacity by working closely with the government under its affordable housing plan and small and medium enterprises to boost product development for export markets.

Visual design aims to improve the aesthetics and usability of products and services. Today, we are seeing the digital realm disrupting and accelerating the pace of this design discipline, setting off a wave of innovations in its wake.

To this end, on February 10 and 11, the Visual Design Conference intends to anchor Afrikan visual design on our strong cultural repository and provide a forum to synchronise and compare ongoing research, opportunities, and trends.

The keynote speaker is UoN Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama. Others are the President of the World Design Organisation, Mr Srini Srinivasan, who will give insights into global trends in professional design practice, Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga and Robert Nganga, a filmmaker and creative director. Designers from across the continent will also share research notes.

Africa must leverage its culture and creativity to spotlight new visual design strategies for the modern world.

Prof Lilac A. Osanjo and Teresa N. Lubano, University of Nairobi Department of Art and Design