Back young women eyeing political leadership

Karen Nyamu addressing people at Marurui in one of Deputy President William Ruto’s Nairobi tour on January 14, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By RAPHAEL OBONYO

Political players must appreciate the challenges female aspirants face as we draw towards the August elections. This should encourage them to embrace deliberate affirmative processes that can remedy the situation.

In general, young women suffer more and are not well represented in formal political processes such as elections or public administration.

Representation of women in Kenya, despite a third gender rule enshrined in the Constitution, is still very low. Out of the 349 seats in Parliament, women occupy only 76. The Senate, with 21 members, too misses the gender rule by two senators.

Kenya lags its neighbours on gender balance at only 23.5 percent across all the government bodies. Rwanda leads the pack with 61 percent, followed by Tanzania at 36 percent, Burundi at 36 percent, Uganda and 34 percent and South Sudan at 28.5 percent.

Several factors have conspired to deny women and more so young ones equal footing with their male counterparts.

In Kenya, these barriers range from the patriarchal nature of our politics to the lack of immense resources required to carry out a victorious campaign.

Other limiting factors include societal expectations and stereotypes, insecurity, and gender-based humiliation and violence.

Family roles of women also constitute a challenge to their ascent to leadership.

Unfortunately, the eloquence in their manifestoes notwithstanding, political parties have consistently failed to support or encourage the nomination of women for critical positions.

Also, cases of verbal and physical assault during political campaigns have been rampant.

There is a need to mentor and facilitate young women to take up political leadership, which has been lacking.

It is encouraging to see young women across the world making waves in politics opening doors for their counterparts in political leadership, which we would emulate.