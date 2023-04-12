Columnists Biotech role in future medicines

By BITANGE NDEMO

More by this Author

The recent visit to Belgium by President William Ruto has fuelled biotechnology (biotech) investments and knowledge transfer to Kenya, especially in medicine.

Biotech involves using living organisms or their products to create medications that are more targeted and effective than traditional drugs.

For example, the development of Covid-19 vaccines relied on biotech, specifically the use of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology which gives instructions to cells to manufacture a protein located on the virus's surface.

It is the foundation for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. This protein stimulates the immune system, assisting the body in developing viral immunity.

Unizima, a Belgian biotech company President Ruto visited, plans to use similar techniques to produce vaccines in Kenya. In addition, the company will develop new medicines for diabetes and cancer, and transfer knowledge to Kenya.

With this knowledge, Kenya can join the rest of the world in exploiting the potential of biotech in medicine, agriculture, and environmental sciences.

For example, Eastern Africa has experienced drought for four years. Therefore, the solution should be something other than hope for the rains to come.

Instead, the focus should be on how to leverage biotech to develop new crops that are drought-resistant. Even in the recent past, biotech has enabled scientists to manipulate genes and create genetically modified organisms (GMOs) with specific traits.

In medicine, it has led to several significant medical breakthroughs such as new treatments for cancer and genetic disorders, and advances in personalised medicine.

Therefore, biotech has the potential to create sustainable solutions for challenges such as food security, renewable energy, and environmental sustainability.

Investment in biotech is significant for many African countries because scientists generally agree that the genetic makeup of African populations is more diverse than in any other group globally.

This can be attributed to the fact that African populations have had more time to accumulate genetic diversity than other populations in other parts of the world.

This diversity has implications for medicine and healthcare. Various African populations may react differently to the same medication. In the US, there is a debate on the clinical approach to blood pressure treatment in the black population.

It is argued that blacks respond differently to certain treatments and should, therefore, have a separate protocol. This controversy may show us how crucial it is to consider genetic variation when creating and administering drugs.

Further, there are difficulties in developing new drugs and conducting clinical trials because of the genetic diversity of African populations. As a result, clinical trials may need to be more generalisable to other African groups.

They may not correctly reflect the diversity of the continent's population if they solely involve participants from one African population.

Therefore, knowing the genetic diversity is critically important for developing personalised medicine. This process of considering a person's genetic makeup to customise medical treatments makes it possible to meet the unique needs of every individual.

Allowing health officials to create personalised treatment strategies could lead to better future outcomes in healthcare. It could also enable more significant research on the genetic character of the continent.

The focus on biotech is evidence that many facets of our healthcare, agriculture, energy, and the environment could be transformed by this technology. However, to ensure that these advancements are safe, moral, and equitable, it is crucial to have a strict regulation.

With effective regulation, biotech will help provide future jobs and shape the future of medicines in Africa. More importantly, it will contribute to the economic growth in particular developing countries.

Encouraging investments in biotech and acquiring knowledge in this evolving technology is part of the President's agenda. This is important and crucial to Africa's potential for far-reaching scientific, economic and social developments.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.