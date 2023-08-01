Columnists Breastfeeding Week: a polite reminder on need to support working mothers

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By GRACE ESHIWANI

Supporting mothers facing breastfeeding challenges is crucial for raising healthy children and ensuring a strong future workforce.

As a society, we must work together to provide the necessary resources and support to empower breastfeeding mothers and help them succeed. Women should not have to choose between work and breastfeeding.

This week is World Breastfeeding Week. It has been celebrated annually since 1992 to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding. This year’s theme is “Enabling Breastfeeding: Making a Difference for Working Parents.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is recommended to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months before introducing other foods for better nutrition.

Breastfeeding should be continued for a minimum of two years. WHO notes that over 820,000 children's lives could be saved annually among children under five years if all children 0–23 months were optimally breastfed.

Article 53 of the Kenyan Constitution protects a child's right to essential nutrition. The Health Act of 2017 and the Breastfeeding Mothers Bill of 2019 are policy milestones recognising the importance of breastfeeding in workplaces.

The 2019 Bill imposes obligations on employers to support breastfeeding mothers in the workplace and provide baby care facilities for the public.

This aligns with WHO and Unicef's Global Strategy on Infant and Young Child Feeding (2003), which emphasises proper infant nutrition.

Philips Africa Innovation Hub, Breastfeeding in Urban Africa report of 2015 indicated that 52 percent of all women reported returning to work within three months, and 25 percent of lower-income women worked again within one month.

This makes it difficult for them to exclusively breastfeed their babies, with mothers being forced to introduce alternative foods at this very early stage.

To help mothers achieve exclusive breastfeeding for the recommended six months, employers must provide a lactation room with essential amenities such as a clean wash basin, a fridge, breast pump electrical outlets, and a comfortable seat.

Additionally, the employer should accommodate flexible work arrangements, which include allowing mothers to work from home, flex their hours, or take paid breaks to pump milk.

It goes without saying that supportive policies should be in place to ensure that lactating mothers are comfortable and do not feel discriminated against at their place of work.

In 2018, a woman was ejected from a restaurant in Nairobi for breastfeeding, which led to demonstrations and mass breastfeeding in the city.

The restaurant was forced to apologise due to a massive uproar on social media. The Breastfeeding Mother’s Act of 2019 was established to protect lactating mothers from public humiliation, stating that breastfeeding in public is not an indecent act.

The Kenyan Health Act of 2019 requires buildings with more than 50 people to comply within five years. Failure to comply may result in a fine of Ksh. 500,000 or one-year imprisonment. The clock is ticking.

Supporting mothers to ensure exclusive breastfeeding benefits employers, promotes staff loyalty and productivity, and reduces absenteeism by improving maternal and child health.

It takes a collective effort to support breastfeeding. Governments, healthcare systems, employers, communities, and individuals all play crucial roles in creating an enabling environment that empowers women to breastfeed successfully.

Mothers need access to accurate information, skilled support, and appropriate accommodations in workplaces and public spaces.

Fostering a culture that respects and embraces breastfeeding is essential for removing the barriers and stigma that some women face.

Advocating for breastfeeding as a fundamental right and the best start in life for every child is crucial. Prioritising investments in breastfeeding support is an investment in the future of society.

Together, we can build a world where every mother is supported, every baby is nurtured, and the full potential of breastfeeding is realised.

Grace Eshiwani is a strategic communication consultant.