Bridging Kenya’s digital divide calls for inclusive development

In today's interconnected world, where technology touches almost every aspect of our daily lives, a digital divide still exists. This unfortunate reality demands urgent attention for the holistic development of societies and economies.

While technology shapes the routines of many, particularly the 29 percent of Kenyans residing in urban areas, the majority living in rural areas who make up 71 percent of the population still lack access to internet connectivity and digital devices.

According to data from the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), several factors contribute to this gap, including inadequate infrastructural development in underserved areas, high costs of data and internet services, and low digital literacy rates.

For instance, rural areas, home to agricultural and pastoral communities, often lack basic infrastructural necessities like electricity, hindering communication and connectivity even for those with basic feature phones.

Efforts to bridge this infrastructural gap are underway, with the government's last-mile connectivity programme reaching its fourth phase this year. This initiative aims to provide affordable internet connections to households in rural and peri-urban areas, thus expanding internet infrastructure to more communities.

From a technology-centric standpoint, the lack of connectivity is often rooted in the absence of both physical and digital infrastructure. In regions lacking proper infrastructure, many individuals are unable to access digital services and content. This in turn impedes their engagement in the information society and acts as a barrier to overall development.

To address this, we need to expand digital infrastructure and ensure everyone has internet access. But how we do this effectively.

The National Digital Master Plan 2022-2032 emphasises transitioning to a digital economy through pillars such as digital infrastructure, government services, skills development, and innovation. This blueprint aims to connect schools, health centres, government offices, and millions of households in underserved regions to the internet, enhancing digital access.

Addressing the digital divide requires a multifaceted approach that encompasses not only infrastructural development but also community engagement and awareness-building initiatives.

In addition to expanding digital infrastructure and providing affordable internet access, there is a need to address the lack of awareness and motivation among potential users, particularly in rural areas. Without doing so, many individuals may not fully grasp the value of technology in their day-to-day lives.

In conclusion, the government, the private sector, non-profit organisations, and other related stakeholders must work together to ensure equal access to digital technologies and opportunities.