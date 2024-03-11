Columnists Bridging the gender gap in tech space

Susan Onyach

The telecommunications industry in Kenya has witnessed remarkable advancements over the years, largely propelled by continuous innovation within the sector and substantial investment by the government.

Yet, amid this transformative journey, a critical issue still persists - the underrepresentation of women in the technological space.

Despite the significant role women play in driving the country's economy, there remains a gender gap in the tech sector, particularly in leadership positions. This underrepresentation has far-reaching consequences, not only for women but also for the overall growth and development of the Kenyan economy.

The disparity hinders the development of products and services that effectively meet the needs of a diverse market, leading to missed opportunities and loss of potential contributions to the digital economy.

The transformative power of technology remains untapped when women are underrepresented in tech spaces. Imagine a scenario where women are active participants and leaders in the tech sphere. The implications would ripple across various dimensions of society, fostering innovation, diversity of thought, and enhanced problem-solving capabilities. Moreover, economic growth is heavily reliant on gender-inclusive tech spaces.

Hence, I believe that addressing gender disparity in tech will amplify Kenya's competitiveness on the global stage, further positioning it as an industry leader and attracting diverse talents, leading to a robust ecosystem for startups, job creation, and foreign investment.

By empowering women with digital skills, we pave the way for their economic independence, fostering entrepreneurship, and enriching their participation in decision-making processes at all levels.

Moreover, increasing women's representation in tech challenges stereotypes reshapes perceptions, and inspires future generations of young girls to dream big and pursue STEM education, envisioning themselves as tech leaders.

To realise this vision, concerted efforts from various stakeholders are imperative. We need deliberate policies that promote gender diversity and inclusion in the tech industry. Companies and institutions must also create environments that foster equal opportunities, eliminate biases, and champion women's leadership roles in tech.

Kenya stands at the precipice of unparalleled technological growth. The trajectory we chart today, in terms of gender inclusivity in tech, will determine the nation's digital landscape tomorrow. This is not just a moral obligation but a strategic imperative for Kenya's sustainable development.

In conclusion, let us embark on a journey that transcends barriers and propels Kenya into an era of digital economic prosperity. By bridging the gender divide in our tech spaces, we unlock the potential of half the population, fostering a landscape where innovation, inclusivity, and progress intertwine, shaping a future that is truly prosperous for all.

The writer is HR Director at Airtel Kenya.