Columnists Campaigning in poetry, governing in prose: Ruto’s 100 days in office

President Dr William Ruto speaking at Nyayo Stadium Nairobi on Monday, December 12, 2022, during the Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

By COLLINS ODOTE

The decision by President William Ruto to write to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate on changes he would like the two houses to explore to the Constitution provided an interesting backdrop against which to assess his first 100 days in office.

The idea of assessing a president's 100 days in office has its roots in American democracy during the reign of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Roosevelt served as the 32nd President between 1933 and 1945.

He took over leadership during the Great Depression, with scepticism about whether as a Democrat he would be able to navigate the economic challenges facing America.

Against this background, he signalled his approach to decisive action during his inaugural speech on March 4 and followed this with successive decisive action, not entirely successful though, to address issues of unemployment and economic recovery, eventually winning the approval of Congress.

Roosevelt’s performance set the stage for future assessment of promises by every new executive leader in America and the entire world.

While not an exact science it has continued to provide a gauge on the basis that during this period there is still excitement, energy and commitment to perform.

It is the above context within which President Ruto’s 100 days in office must be assessed. In judging the period several contextual facts need to be borne in mind.

First, former Governor of New York, Mario Cuomo quipped that politicians campaign in poetry but govern in prose.

Politicians invariably give nice sound bites then routinely get to the office and either forget them, adjust or discover the reality of delivery is more complicated.

For the President, his key promises revolved around the economy, rule of law, place of ordinary citizens and keeping political promises.

It is not contestable that while interlinked in delivering the Presidency the greatest expectation from the citizenry was economic revival.

Some of the campaign language such as Pesa Mfukoni (money in the pocket) and 'as soon I put the Bible down after swearing...' reinforced these expectations amongst Kenyans.

The economy is still in the ICU 100 days later. Promises such as low food prices or fuel prices are unfulfilled amid the continued high cost of living.

Efforts like the provision of fertiliser, while laudable, have not translated to easing the economic burden.

The President and his government have since changed tune, arguing that firstly they found the economy in a worse situation than they thought and secondly that they need one year.

The more important reality is that it was always going to take time to get the country out of its economic mess irrespective of who won the election.

This promise is one that falls within the category of poetry and prose and sells hope during campaigns even when the reality is different.

However, he has largely kept his bargain on the rule of law.

He not only appointed the judges controversially frozen out by his predecessor as soon as he took office but followed this with more appointments and improving relations with the Judiciary.

The writer is a law professor at the University of Nairobi's School of Law.