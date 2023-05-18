Columnists Chief executive’s take on navigating turbulent times

Steering a company during turbulent times requires astute leadership, open communication, agility, risk management, employee engagement, a long-term focus, and collaboration. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By GEOFFREY ODUNDO

More by this Author

As the CEO of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, I have witnessed firsthand the ebb and flow of markets, economic downturns, and uncertain times.

It is during these challenging periods that the true mettle of leaders is tested.

Today, I would like to share my perspective on steering a company through turbulent times and the strategies I believe are essential for success.

First, open and transparent communication becomes the bedrock of leadership. In times of uncertainty, silence breeds anxiety and erodes trust.

As a CEO, I prioritise clear and frequent communication with all stakeholders, providing them with timely updates, insights, and reassurance.

By establishing an open channel of dialogue, we foster an environment of trust and unity, enabling us to navigate the storm together.

Agility and adaptability are critical traits for leaders when faced with turbulence. Markets are dynamic, and the ability to swiftly adapt to changing conditions is paramount.

At the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), we constantly evaluate market trends, assess risks, and identify emerging opportunities.

This agility allows us to make informed decisions, pivot when necessary, and seize opportunities that arise amid adversity.

Risk management assumes an even greater significance in turbulent times.

CEOs must proactively identify and manage potential risks to safeguard the interests of shareholders, employees, and stakeholders.

We emphasise robust risk management strategies, ensuring that our operations and investments are aligned with our risk appetite.

By being vigilant and proactive, we strive to minimise the impact of volatility and protect the long-term sustainability of our organisation.

The strength of any company lies within its people. During turbulent times, employee engagement and support become essential ingredients for success.

I believe in the power of compassionate leadership. By providing guidance, fostering a culture of open communication, and addressing the concerns of our employees, we build resilience and fortitude within our organisation.

Together, we weather the storm, emerging stronger and more united than ever.

While short-term challenges demand our attention, a long-term focus remains paramount. CEOs must not succumb to short-sighted strategies driven by panic or immediate gains.

Instead, we must maintain a steadfast commitment to our organisation’s mission, values, and long-term growth objectives.

By remaining anchored in our purpose, we ensure that our decisions align with our vision, even in uncertainty.

Lastly, I firmly believe in the power of collaboration and partnerships. In turbulent times, CEOs should forge alliances and work with industry peers, regulatory bodies, and government institutions.

By sharing knowledge, experiences, and best practices, we collectively navigate the challenges and contribute to the stability and growth of the entire ecosystem.

In conclusion, steering a company during turbulent times requires astute leadership, open communication, agility, risk management, employee engagement, a long-term focus, and collaboration.

As the CEO of the NSE, I am committed to embracing these principles, leading with conviction, and guiding our organization towards a brighter future.

Together, we shall conquer the challenges that lie ahead and emerge as a stronger, more resilient market force.

Odundo is the Chief Executive of, the Nairobi Securities Exchange.