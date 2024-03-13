Columnists Climate change, food security link

Mr George Ouma, a vendor sorts fruits at his roadside stall in Pipeline Estate, Nairobi on May 21, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By BITANGE NDEMO

I recently participated as a panellist at the open food conference organised by the European Centre for Development Policy Management (ECDPM), an independent think tank dedicated to fostering inclusive and sustainable development policies in Europe and Africa.

Our discussions mainly revolved around the interconnectedness of African and European food systems and the implications of food and climate policies. Currently, food systems between the two continents are at a critical juncture of cooperation and alignment. What came out clearly was the importance of navigating the intricate landscape of food systems and climate policies in Africa and Europe.

The conference underscored the imperative of addressing diverging interests, leveraging mutual benefits, and overcoming institutional gaps to foster sustainable development.

The historical relations between Africa and the EU were central to our deliberations. They span cooperation and interdependence, particularly in trade, development, and security. Food and agriculture are pivotal sectors linking both continents, contributing significantly to trade flows, employment, income, and consumption.

Africa and Europe possess complex institutional structures that may hinder policy coordination. And addressing institutional and governance gaps is crucial. Multiple regional economic communities in Africa and conflicting European governance levels necessitate efforts to streamline policies and regulations.

Strengthening policy dialogue and coordination mechanisms can help bridge these gaps, ensuring coherence and effectiveness. For example, Kenya's trade ties with the EU have been on the rise. But of late, the focus has been on the EU's green transition plans and their potential impacts on trade dynamics.

Concerns have also been lingering about geopolitical shifts and how policy changes might affect Kenya's agricultural strategies.

Beyond Uganda, which has long been Kenya's leading trading partner, the EU is the country's largest commercial partner due to its vast export market. Trade between Kenya and the EU reached €3.3 billion in 2022, up 27 percent from the year before.

Remarkably, trade balances between Kenya and the EU continue to favour the EU by a meagre €768 million. Cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, coffee, tea, machinery, automobiles, and medications are the primary goods exchanged.

However, what is worth noting is how climate change poses a severe threat to food systems and human well-being across Africa and the EU. Its impacts on food availability, accessibility, affordability, quality, and stability are profound. Africa, in particular, is highly vulnerable due to its exposure to climate hazards, limited adaptive capacity, and dependence on climate-sensitive sectors such as agriculture, water, and energy. The EU, too, grapples with climate change effects such as rising temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, extreme weather events, sea level rise, and biodiversity loss.

Policy responses to these challenges have been diverse, ranging from continental to local. Key frameworks and instruments include the AU Agenda 2063, the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the EU-Africa Partnership, the EU Green Deal, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and the Farm to Fork Strategy.

While these policies aim to foster sustainable development, food security, and climate action, more implementation and coordination is needed.

Policymakers should, therefore, consider the interconnected nature of food systems and climate policies, balancing short-term goals with long-term objectives and identifying trade-offs and synergies.

This involves adopting a holistic and integrated approach and also engaging all relevant stakeholders, including farmers, consumers, businesses, civil society, and academia, in policy design, implementation, and evaluation.

Africa and Europe can forge a path towards inclusive and resilient food systems, mitigating the impacts of climate change and advancing shared prosperity for generations to come.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.