Columnists Do MPs want peaceful 2022 elections?

Chaos in parliament as MPs engage in fight during Coalition Bill debate on December 29, 2021. PHOTO | POOL

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author Summary When lawmakers descend to fights and unruly behaviour, is there any need for them to pass laws?

This week’s column was written from my rural home in Asumbi, Homa Bay County. Readers will remember a debate I had with a fellow don and columnist on building homes in the village.

It is usually refreshing to spend a few days recharge at the home, justifying my argument then that a home is more than just an economic asset.

As I was reflecting on what to write about, a colleague from Uganda whom we worked with several years ago in a German Political Foundation with regional offices in the eastern African countries of Kenya, Uganda, Sudan and Tanzania and Ethiopia sent a message to a WhatsApp group.

He sent a photo of our Members of the National Assembly fighting within the chambers and asked whether that was a recent debate in the Kenyan Parliament and added that he had been informed that it was a debate about electoral reforms.

He expressed the hope that the scenes were not raising temperatures ahead of the next elections.

The photo he shared was on the debate about the Political Parties Amendment Bill, a debate that was conducted on December 29, 2021.

A few Kenyans are aware of the contents of the Bill. However, there is nationwide information on the conduct of MPs during the debate.

Before the adoption of the 2010 Constitution that ushered in members of the county assemblies, the conduct witnessed during that debate was associated with councillors, as ward reps were known.

Consequently, with the new governance structures, there was a sigh of relief that fighting would never be part of the legislative debate. However, Kenyans forgot that unruly behaviour was not restricted to the local levels.

Members of the National Assembly demonstrated that the title ‘Honourable’ bestowed on them cannot prevent them from demonstrating atavistic tendencies when political loyalty calls for it.

What is more unacceptable is that this behaviour has been seen in the past. Both in the run-up to the 2017 elections when election law amendments were being debated and during the Security Laws amendment debate, brawl replaced brains and debating was subordinated to the exchange of objects.

When lawmakers descend to fights and unruly behaviour, is there any need for them to pass laws?

Laws by their nature are tools for ensuring orderly conduct. It is for this reason that the concept of the rule of law presupposes decisions based on an agreed set of rules. If those responsible for making laws lead in disregarding them, what are ordinary citizens expected to do?

Additionally, this country has had contested elections and there are fears for a repeat. It is for this reason that all stakeholders have a responsibility to conduct themselves in a manner that lowers temperatures, inspires confidence and promotes credibility.

What my Ugandan colleague was raising about the behaviour of legislators, was that contrary to their constitutional duty, they were by their actions sending a signal that the next elections are going to be about disorder rather than peace and tranquility.

Bring honour

This is both reckless and unfortunate. Elections while being high-stakes events are not a matter of life and death. We all have a country to maintain.

As we start 2022, therefore, it is my new year’s wish that we do not take a cue from the unruliness of our legislators.

This House of Parliament has largely been uninspiring in performance.

However, hard one tries to be fair to them, it is difficult to identify an instance when they have demonstrated national leadership and brought honour to their office and to the electorate.

As they enter their twilight period, they will be called upon to make a few amendments to the electoral laws. Their conduct has huge implications on the credibility of the elections. Kenyans expect a peaceful poll.

Let MPs transact their business in a manner that promotes a peaceful environment and not fan flames of fire.