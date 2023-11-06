Columnists Financial institutions have a critical role in supporting agricultural value chains

The agriculture sector contributes about 30 percent of the GDP and accounts for 80 percent of national employment, mainly in rural areas. FILE PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By KEN OUKO

More by this Author

For a very long time, Kenya's agricultural sector directly influences overall economic performance through its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP). Periods of high economic growth rates have been synonymous with increased agricultural growth.

According to a report by PwC, the agriculture sector contributes about 30 percent of the GDP and accounts for 80 percent of national employment, mainly in rural areas. In addition, the sector contributes more than 60 percent of the total export earnings and about 45 percent of government revenue, while providing for most of the country's food requirements.

Agriculture is estimated to have a further indirect contribution of nearly 27 percent of GDP through linkages with manufacturing, distribution, and other service-related sectors.

However, insufficient investment in the entire agricultural chain from farm to market has continued to negatively impact food production, making it difficult to achieve sustainable development goals 1 & 2 that seeks to eradicate poverty and hunger.

Without a doubt, farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem often face significant financial challenges that hinder their ability to grow and thrive. Most farmers and especially smallholder farmers, are in need of financial resources, including access to working capital, product purchase and collection, and new equipment procurement to help them increase their on-farm productivity, improve their post-harvest and processing methods, as well as agricultural commodity trade and marketing.

Improving access to financing can broaden farmers' investment options and equip them with more effective risk management tools, allowing them to adopt a value chain approach.

Admittedly, much progress has been made in the recent past through partnerships between financial institutions and both government and non-governmental organisations.

Under a partnership between the National Bank and the Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation, for instance, small-scale farmers are able to access affordable financing and financial solutions to enable them to invest in irrigation equipment, dam liners, and production inputs such as seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

The Farmer-Led Irrigation Development (FLID) programme also offers farmers an opportunity to leverage the bank's technology platform that offers support including information exchange, financial access, equipment and inputs access, produce aggregation, market information, land use and irrigation development details and management dashboards.

Financial institutions need to embrace this type of lending both in policy and in practice in order to boost the uptake of their products and services by those in the agriculture sector. Of course, key considerations, including the cost of credit, the flexibility of loan repayments, collateral demands, and application procedures should be tailored to meet the needs of smallholders.

At the same time, financial institutions in Kenya should also introduce intensified investments into select value chains, scale up value addition and market linkages with agribusiness off-takers and small and medium enterprises. For example, in 2021, the World Bank approved a $250 million International Development Association (IDA*) credit for a new National Agricultural Value Chain Development Project (NAVCDP), aimed at increasing market participation and value addition for 500,000 small-scale farmers in Kenya who are engaged in nine value chains including dairy, poultry, fruits (banana, mango, and avocado), vegetables (tomato & potato), coffee, cotton, cashew nut, apiculture, and pyrethrum across 26 counties.

Such interventions will deepen investments around productivity enhancement, community-led farmer extension, water management and data-driven value chain services.

Consequently, it benefits other value chain actors at various levels such as extension workers, aggregators, logistics support providers and SMEs operating within the value chain.

We all agree that food security brings the benefits of increased financial stability, and a more easily fed family empowers vulnerable and marginalized groups.

As such financial institutions and other stakeholders should come together to ensure that we grow a sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

The writer is Director, Corporate Banking, NBK.