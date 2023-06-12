Columnists How Kenya can harness digital transformation for rapid prosperity

By DUNCUN MOTANYA

Digital transformation, one of the enablers for inclusive and effective multilateralism for sustainable urbanisation, has seen Kenya trailblaze other African countries during this year's second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi.

It was held under the theme of A sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: achieving the sustainable development goals in times of global crises.

As we venture further into this brave new world of technology, I'd like to share areas Kenya is focusing on to ensure that digitalisation's benefits reach everyone, thereby promoting prosperity and local finance.

The advent of digital technologies brings enormous potential to create efficient systems and processes and to spur economic growth.

Yet, it is also accompanied by challenges related to security, surveillance, misinformation, and inequalities.

Without concerted efforts to address these issues, the "digital divide" chasm risks leaving behind countries, cities, and marginalised groups such as women, young people, older persons, and persons with disabilities.

To leverage digital transformation effectively, it is imperative to ensure universal access to digital services.

However, this should be more than just a token effort; digital connectivity must be purposeful and contribute to tangible benefits.

Kenya still has much to do in building a robust digital infrastructure in rural areas.

From expanding broadband internet access to providing public WiFi networks and establishing data centres, these investments form the foundation for a thriving digital economy.

Even though all 47 counties in Kenya have fibre-based connectivity, last-mile links to rural parts of sub-counties remain inadequate.

The 2019 census report also showed that rural internet access was 13.7 percent compared to urban internet access, which was 42.5 percent – more than thrice that in rural areas.

I commend great initiatives from private-sector players, liquid intelligent technologies, and other development partners such as the World Bank in conjunction with ICT Authority for their role in widening access to ICT infrastructure and connectivity in Kenya.

Kenya digital economy acceleration project (KDEAP) is a new World Bank credit to the Government of Kenya, approved in March 2023.

However, infrastructure alone is insufficient; our efforts must also be aimed at empowering people with the necessary digital skills and sustainability i.e., through ensuring last-mile electricity is available and affordable and payment of bills for continued internet access and maintenance of hardware such as computers.

Kenya's ICT authority and private sector players should introduce training programmes and embed digital skills in education curricula, allowing more individuals to participate effectively in the digital economy and contribute to its growth.

