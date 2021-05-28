Columnists How Kisumu projects can lift the region

Predictably, many were bound to interpret President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tour of Kisumu and other parts of Nyanza in terms of politics and other obsessions.

I choose to look at the visit as an opportunity to focus on economic significance especially on developments whose economic impact is likely to reverberate in both Western Kenya and on the broader macro economy, long after the President Kenyatta and host Raila Odinga have left the stage.

The lakeside town is on a roll to becoming a key asset for Kenya in the fight to strengthen its geo-strategic positioning as it struggles to retain its place as the dominant economy in the region.

We have just completed rehabilitating the section of the more than 100-year metre gauge railway line that will link Kisumu with the standard gauge railway (SGR) from Naivasha.

We have recently completed a new port in Kisumu. The oil jetty that Kenya Pipeline Company built on shores will sooner or later start operating once the Ugandans complete building theirs.

We are expanding the road from Kisumu through Kisii- Awendo through Migori to link Kisumu port to Tarime on the border with Tanzania.

I see the Kisumu port becoming an important beach-head for regional cargo traffic across Lake Victoria. This port might provide the Mombasa facility with the best hinterland access to mineral-rich Northern Tanzania — one of the fastest growing areas in East Africa.

We must constantly fight to remain ahead of the rest in building and developing modern maritime-land interfaces, terminal infrastructure, transport nodes and value chains along the Northern Corridor.

If it works, businesses will soon find it faster and cheaper to switch from moving all that cargo traffic that now follows the Central Corridor between Dar-es- salaam to Mwanza to routing it through Mombasa to Naivasha.

It will then be feasible to connect cargo through the rehabilitated metre-gauge rail line from Naivasha to Kisumu port from where the cargo can be transported by lake vessels to Mwanza, Bukoba, Musoma, Shinyanga, Tarime and Geita.

The developments in Kisumu are what will give us advantage as we fight to outwit each other over economic dominance and geostrategic significance with our neighbours.

Indeed, what will make a difference on the shadow boxing with our neighbours is the amount and level of investment we commit to building and modernising transport nodes and supply chains connecting us with our neighbours.

Our neighbours are permanently engaged with us in cloak and dagger games to topple us from our vantage point as the largest economy in the region.

The Ugandans decided to route their oil pipeline through Tanzania. Kigali is also building a rail link through Dar instead of Mombasa. The Tanzanians are planning to extend their SGR to Mwanza.

Need I to belabour the point? We must spend more money on developing modern and very fast water transport in Lake Victoria through Kisumu.

POWER LINE

The visit by President Kenyatta to Kisumu will also put the searchlight on one key infrastructure project that has taken too long to complete, namely the Lessos to Kibos power transmission line.

Despite the fact that we have enough power in Olkaria, we are still importing power from Uganda to stabilise supply in Western Kenya.

Load shedding and supply interruptions are a common phenomenon in that part of Kenya because the only link between this whole region and the rest of the national grid is a 132kv line whose capacity is too thin.

Out of the six power generating stations located in the region, Sondu, Sang’oro, Genpar and Gogo Falls run off river plants with no storage reservoirs.

I am hoping the President Kenyatta will commission the Lessos-Kibos plant.