How partnerships and tech can boost insurance uptake

By EVAH KIMANI

Kenya is a country with great potential for economic growth and social development but it also faces many challenges such as poverty, inequality, health risks, and natural disasters.

These challenges expose millions of citizens to financial vulnerability and uncertainty, especially those who are low-income groups, rural, or informal sector workers.

Insurance is a vital tool to protect such people from risks and enhance their resilience and well-being, but unfortunately uptake in Kenya remains low compared to other key economies.

According to the 2020 Financial Stability Report by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), the insurance penetration rate in Kenya was 2.3 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020, down from 2.8 percent in 2016.

This is far below the global average of 7.2 percent and the sub-Saharan Africa average of three percent. It also indicates a large, uninsured customer base that is missing out on the benefits of insurance.

There are many factors that contribute to the low insurance reach in Kenya, such as lack of awareness, affordability, accessibility, trust, product relevance, and regulatory barriers.

However, there are also opportunities to overcome these challenges and increase insurance inclusion for the underserved segments of the population.

One of the ways to increase insurance reach is to leverage partnerships among different stakeholders in the sector ecosystem, such as insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, regulators, policymakers, fintech start-ups, development partners, and non-governmental organisations.

Partnerships can help to create synergies, share resources and expertise, reduce costs and risks, and reach new markets and customers.

For example, partnerships between insurers and mobile network operators can enable the delivery of micro-insurance products through mobile platforms, which can increase accessibility, convenience, and affordability for low-income customers.

According to GSMA, there were 64.9 million mobile subscribers in Kenya as of March 2022, representing a penetration rate of 131.4 percent.

This means that mobile phones can be a powerful channel to distribute insurance to the masses.

Another example of partnerships is between insurers and community-based organisations (CBOs), such as cooperatives, savings groups, or faith-based groups.

CBOs can act as trusted intermediaries that can educate and mobilise their members to enrol in insurance schemes, collect premiums, pay claims, and provide feedback.

CBOs can also leverage their social capital and peer pressure to enhance customer loyalty and retention.

A third example of partnerships is between insurers and public sector entities, such as government agencies or public health facilities.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) can help align the interests and incentives of both parties to achieve common goals, such as improving health outcomes, reducing poverty, or enhancing financial inclusion.

PPPs can also help to leverage public infrastructure, data, and resources to support insurance delivery and innovation.

Another driver that can boost insurance penetration in Kenya is technology. It can enable insurers to design and deliver more customer-centric, affordable, accessible, and efficient insurance solutions that can meet the needs and preferences of the underserved segments.

Technology can also help insurers overcome some of the operational challenges and barriers that hinder their growth and profitability.

For instance, technology can help insurers collect and analyse data from various sources, such as mobile phones, satellites, sensors, or social media.

Data analytics can help insurers to understand their customers better, segment them according to their risk profiles and behaviours, tailor products and pricing accordingly, and monitor their performance and satisfaction.

Moreover, technology can help insurers to streamline their processes and operations using digital tools and platforms such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain or smart contracts.

These technologies can help insurers reduce costs, improve efficiency, enhance transparency, and mitigate fraud.

Furthermore, technology can help insurers to innovate and create new products and services that address the emerging needs and opportunities of the underserved market.

For example, micro-insurance products that offer low premiums, flexible payments, simple claims, and bundled benefits can appeal to low-income customers.

Similarly, parametric insurance products that use satellite data or weather indices to trigger payouts can offer quick and transparent compensation to farmers affected by droughts or floods.

By collaborating with different stakeholders, and leveraging the power of technology, insurers can create more value for their customers, themselves, and society.

This will not only enhance the insurance sector in Kenya but also contribute to the country’s Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, which aim to promote socio-economic development and raise Kenya’s status to a middle-income country.

The writer is Britam Holdings Director of Partnerships and Digital.

