Columnists How to increase uptake of research by Kenyan universities in public policy

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JOAB ODHIAMBO

More by this Author

Every year, Kenyan universities conduct research that ends up on the shelves and repositories without impacting Kenyans' lives. I know many academic researchers who do excellent work that has never been implemented in the public policy sphere.

Universities are bastions of knowledge, fostering academic excellence and cultivating the next generation of leaders. But reforming academic research policies in our universities can significantly increase of uptake of research in policy-making processes.

One of the first steps towards ensuring academic research informs public policy is to encourage interdisciplinary collaboration within universities.

Complex problems often require a multifaceted approach, and by breaking down the barriers between disciplines, universities can better address these challenges.

For instance, environmental issues may necessitate input from ecologists, economists, sociologists, and engineers.

Facilitating cross-disciplinary research teams within universities can lead to more comprehensive and effective policy recommendations.

Kenyan universities should also consider establishing dedicated policy research centres. These centres can serve as hubs for research that directly address pressing national issues.

By focusing on applied research, these centres can generate practical solutions to problems and produce policy briefs accessible to policymakers. These briefs should be designed to communicate research findings clearly and concisely, making them more readily usable by government officials.

Universities must actively engage with policymakers and relevant stakeholders. This can be achieved through regular seminars, workshops, and conferences that bring together academics, government officials, NGOs, policy institutes such as KIPPRA and industry representatives.

These interactions foster dialogue, build relationships, and create opportunities for research findings to influence policy decisions directly.

Universities should encourage their faculty and researchers to prioritise projects that have the potential for real-world impact.

They can incentivise such research by providing funding, resources, and recognition for projects with a clear path to influencing public policy.

The writer is a lecturer at Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) and a Post-Doctoral Researcher at Umeå University, Sweden.