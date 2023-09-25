Columnists How to tackle widening gender pay gap

Pay equity not only makes economic sense but shows a commitment to a just and equal society that leaves no one behind. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By PAUL KASIMU

Like most workers, payday, especially in these tough economic times, is a moment of gratitude and joy. But for some, especially women, the salary may be less than that of their male counterparts, yet they have the qualifications to do the same job and demonstrate equal dedication.

The Gender Pay Gap, often referred to as the wage gap, is troubling, transcending borders, cultures, and industries.

The UN Women shows globally, women workers earn an average of 84 percent of what men earn. Such overt and subtle discrimination, from entry-level positions to corporate leadership roles, is enabled by cultural norms and gender stereotypes that to some extent shape career choices, education opportunities and the workplace.

The gender wage gap is not a myth; it's a reality. I have seen how such discrepancies add up: a vicious cycle of low and biased pay, segregation, and lack of transparency in recruitment and promotion.

When women are paid less than men for their labour, it impacts families, communities, and economies. Bridging the wage gap isn't an issue of justice; it also plays a significant role in fostering economic prosperity.

This discrimination undermines the principles of equality and fairness, perpetuating systemic gender inequality. In an era where we continue to adopt Environmental Social and Governance responsibilities alongside Sustainable Development Goals, no company can claim to be fully compliant, especially with Gender Equality.

In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the pay gap between men and women, and many countries, companies and organisations have taken steps to address this issue.

Countries like Iceland and Sweden have implemented laws requiring equal pay for equal work, and there have been successful legal challenges to discriminatory pay practices.

Organisations are also increasingly demonstrating a strong commitment to equal pay and gender equality.

Employers need to increasingly be transparent about salary ranges so that potential employees know what is on offer; but also, I think it is important, radical even, to talk about salaries. In doing so, we can help raise awareness and hold employers accountable.

This is important not just for our generation but for those coming after us. According to the World Economic Forum, it will take another 257 years to close the global pay gap at the current rate of progress.

We need comprehensive solutions that encompass policy changes and cultural shifts to bridge the gap.

On the policy front, governments, businesses, and organisations must take concrete steps to enforce equal pay laws, mandate pay transparency, and implement diversity and inclusion initiatives that address bias at every level.

Additionally, offering affordable childcare options and promoting work-life balance, which can be costly, can help women stay in the workforce and advance their careers.

We must also challenge societal norms and expectations perpetuating gender stereotypes and discrimination especially those that undervalue women in the workplace while being intentional to ensure women and men are paid equally for work that may be different but has equal value.

Beyond the government, policymakers, and employers, the public can also ensure the gender and wage gap is closed through minimum living wages, for instance.

It is up to us to educate ourselves and others about the pay gap and its impact on individuals and society. We also must speak out against pay discrimination when we see it happening anywhere.

Just society

September 18 is a day that may have gone unnoticed to many, but it is the International Equal Pay Day set aside to raise awareness and amplify the call to end pay gap discrimination.

It is my hope that as we mark International Equal Pay Day, we are reminded that unequal pay is as costly as it is glaring for millions of women and their families whose lives are entrenched in perpetual poverty and discrimination.

Employers across various industries need to assess gender pay gaps and act accordingly to bridge the gaps.

Pay equity not only makes economic sense but shows a commitment to a just and equal society that leaves no one behind.

Kasimu is the chief HR Officer at Safaricom PLC.