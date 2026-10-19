The cost of entry: Is Kenya regulating its way out of global competitiveness?

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International Tourists disembark from their Flights on arrival at the Moi International Aiprport amid the Kenya Airport Workers Strike in this photo taken on February 17, 2026.
By
PHILIP MUEMA
What if the greatest threat to Kenya’s ambition of becoming Africa’s preferred investment and tourism destination is not our competitors, but our own regulatory decisions?
Kenya has spent decades positioning itself as East Africa’s commercial gateway, a regional aviation hub, a leading tourism destination and an attractive home for international investment.
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