Prime

The cost of entry: Is Kenya regulating its way out of global competitiveness?

International Tourists disembark from their Flights on arrival at the Moi International Aiprport amid the Kenya Airport Workers Strike in this photo taken on February 17, 2026. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
BDPHILIPMUEMA

By  PHILIP MUEMA

What if the greatest threat to Kenya’s ambition of becoming Africa’s preferred investment and tourism destination is not our competitors, but our own regulatory decisions?

Kenya has spent decades positioning itself as East Africa’s commercial gateway, a regional aviation hub, a leading tourism destination and an attractive home for international investment.

Related

PAYE Tax Calculator

Note: The results are not exact but very close to the actual.

Get it First!

Stay up to date on the editors' picks of the week.

Latest

  1. PRIME Mystery investors transfer KPC shares worth Sh42bn

  2. PRIME Why the state wants to toll World Bank-funded James Gichuru-Rironi Road

  3. PRIME UK insurer’s Sh4.23bn premiums lift lid on expatriate health cover

  4. PRIME Kenya-Middle East air travel rebounds despite ongoing war

In the headlines

View All