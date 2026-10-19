The cost of entry: Is Kenya regulating its way out of global competitiveness?

What if the greatest threat to Kenya’s ambition of becoming Africa’s preferred investment and tourism destination is not our competitors, but our own regulatory decisions?

Kenya has spent decades positioning itself as East Africa’s commercial gateway, a regional aviation hub, a leading tourism destination and an attractive home for international investment.

Yet, even as we invite the world to do business with us, we must confront an uncomfortable question: are we making it progressively more difficult for the world to come?

The introduction of mandatory inbound travel health insurance offers a revealing illustration of this contradiction.

Through Gazette Notice No. 11492 of July 30, 2026, the government prescribed minimum insurance benefits for inbound travellers, with cumulative coverage of at least$50,000. The requirement, anchored in the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, and its regulations, is intended to ensure that foreign visitors have adequate medical protection while in Kenya.

The policy objective is legitimate. Kenya should not have to shoulder avoidable medical expenses incurred by uninsured visitors. But good intentions do not automatically translate into good economic policy.

The real question is not whether Kenya has the right to regulate entry. It is whether we are regulating ourselves out of opportunity.

When a small cost becomes a big economic question

At first glance, mandatory travel insurance may appear inconsequential. For an international tourist spending thousands of dollars on a safari, an additional insurance premium may seem negligible. But that interpretation misses the bigger picture.

International competitiveness is not determined by one fee, one permit or one regulation. It is shaped by the cumulative experience of doing business with a country.

Consider a multinational executive travelling to Nairobi for a two-day board meeting, an investor exploring opportunities in Kenya, or a conference delegate visiting for the first time.

Such travellers may already hold comprehensive international medical insurance, often providing coverage well above Kenya’s prescribed minimum. Should they be required to purchase additional insurance simply because their existing policies were issued outside Kenya?

And if their existing cover is adequate, what additional public-health protection does compulsory duplication achieve? These are not arguments against insurance. They are questions about proportionality, efficiency and sound regulatory design.

A sensible framework should recognise equivalent international coverage and provide a straightforward mechanism for verification. Otherwise, a legitimate public-health measure risks becoming an unnecessary administrative and financial burden.

The economic significance lies not merely in the additional premium, but in the message such requirements send about the ease of accessing Kenya.

The hidden price of regulatory uncertainty

Perhaps more consequential than the insurance requirement itself is the uncertainty surrounding its implementation. The policy has attracted legal challenges, interim judicial intervention and questions about how travellers are expected to comply.

Regardless of the eventual legal position, the episode exposes a broader weakness in Kenya’s regulatory environment: the tendency to introduce requirements before adequately addressing their practical implications.

Investors do not necessarily fear regulation. They fear unpredictability. Businesses can budget for taxes, insurance, permits and compliance costs. What they struggle to accommodate are shifting requirements, unclear procedures and unexpected administrative obligations.

An international company evaluating Nairobi as a regional headquarters does not assess immigration, taxation, healthcare regulation and business licensing independently. It evaluates the entire operating environment. And every additional layer of uncertainty becomes part of that calculation.

Regulatory predictability is not a favour governments extend to investors. It is a competitive advantage countries must deliberately cultivate.

The contradiction at the heart of our ambitions

Kenya wants more tourists, more international conferences, more foreign investment and more multinational headquarters. We want Nairobi to become the natural gateway to Africa.

Yet these ambitions demand a regulatory philosophy that consistently priorities simplicity, efficiency and predictability. We cannot aggressively market Kenya as open for business while simultaneously introducing layers of obligations that make accessing the country more cumbersome.

Tourism and international business are fiercely competitive. A conference organiser choosing between Nairobi, Kigali, Cape Town and Dubai considers more than the quality of hotels or conference facilities. Ease of entry, administrative efficiency, regulatory certainty and the overall visitor experience all matter.

The same applies to investors deciding where to establish regional operations. The most dangerous consequence of unnecessary regulatory friction is that it rarely announces itself. A conference quietly moves elsewhere. An investor postpones a visit.

A multinational chooses another regional headquarters. No formal complaint is lodged. No government department records the lost opportunity.

Yet the economic consequences are real. Sometimes, the greatest cost of regulation is not what people pay to comply. It is what the country loses when they choose not to come.

Regulation must pass an economic test

The answer is not deregulation at all costs. A country must protect its citizens, public finances and institutions. But effective regulation must be proportionate, evidence-based and sensitive to its wider economic consequences.

Before introducing new requirements, government should answer three fundamental questions.

First, what specific problem are we solving, and what evidence demonstrates its scale? Second, is the proposed intervention the least burdensome effective solution? Third, what are the likely consequences for investment, tourism, trade and Kenya’s overall competitiveness?

These questions should form the foundation of meaningful regulatory impact assessments, rather than becoming an afterthought once a policy has been announced.

In the case of travel health insurance, a more commercially sensible framework would recognise qualifying international policies, establish transparent verification procedures and provide clarity on coverage, pricing, exemptions and claims administration.

Crucially, policymakers should engage affected industries before implementation, not merely explain their decisions afterwards.

Healthcare policy does not operate in isolation from tourism. Immigration policy cannot be divorced from investment. Revenue collection cannot be pursued without considering the cost of compliance.

Government must begin to evaluate regulation through the lens of the entire economy.

Competitiveness must become everyone’s responsibility

Kenya’s aspiration to become a leading African economic hub will not be achieved through investment promotion campaigns alone. It will be determined by thousands of decisions made daily across government ministries, regulators and public agencies.

Every permit, levy, approval process and compliance requirement either strengthens or weakens our competitiveness. This demands a fundamental change in mindset.

The Ministry of Health must understand how its policies affect tourism. Immigration authorities must appreciate the operational realities of multinational businesses. Revenue agencies must recognise that excessive compliance burdens can discourage the very economic activity that generates future revenues.

Competitiveness cannot remain the responsibility of investment promotion agencies while other institutions operate without regard to its consequences. It must become a whole-of-government discipline.

Countries competing for global capital and international visitors increasingly understand that ease of doing business is not a slogan. It is the product of deliberate regulatory choices. Kenya must embrace the same philosophy.

The objective should never be to eliminate necessary safeguards. It should be to achieve legitimate public policy outcomes with the least possible economic friction. Because regulation is not successful merely because it can be enforced. It is successful when its benefits justify its costs.

The price of getting it wrong

Kenya stands at an important economic crossroads. We have the geography, talent, infrastructure, entrepreneurial energy and international connections to become one of Africa’s most compelling investment destinations. But potential alone does not guarantee prosperity.

In a world where capital is mobile, tourists have choices and businesses can operate across borders, countries must earn their competitiveness every day.

Our greatest risk is not that one insurance requirement will suddenly drive away investors or tourists. It is that we continue introducing seemingly modest obligations without recognising their cumulative consequences.

One more fee. One more approval. One more document. One more compliance requirement. Each may appear reasonable in isolation. Together, they can quietly erode the very advantages we have spent decades building.

Kenya must therefore begin measuring regulatory success not simply by the rules introduced, revenues collected or compliance achieved, but by the economic opportunities preserved and created.

We cannot build a world-class investment destination with a regulatory mindset that treats every visitor as another compliance obligation.

And perhaps that is the question our policymakers should ask before introducing the next requirement:

Are we making Kenya easier to choose, or easier to avoid?

Because the world does not owe Kenya its investment, its tourists or its business.

And while we are busy deciding what it should cost to enter Kenya, the world is quietly deciding whether Kenya is worth entering at all.