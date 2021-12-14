Columnists Why Kenya is rated highly in Japan, Africa relations

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta during the enthronement of Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo in 2019. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By Ryochi Horie

It was in July 2019 that I arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the company of my wife. This was after a span of about 40 years since my first visit to the country as our honeymoon destination when I was a young diplomat who had just started to explore his career passion.

I am now concluding my tenure as the Japanese Ambassador to Kenya at the end of this year. This also wraps up my 43-year diplomatic career. Lucky me, my career as a diplomat was decorated with African elements.

My diplomatic debut was in Nigeria in 1982. Thereafter I was continuously involved with Africa Affairs at headquarters and later came back to this beautiful and mystical continent in 2012 as the Japanese Ambassador to Sudan.

It is a great honour for me to have my finale here in Kenya, the most important country for Japan in Africa. Kenya has been enjoying her position as one of the closest partners of Japan for the past decades.

In this restive region, it is remarkable that Kenya has successfully achieved political transitions through democratic elections since her independence.

Peace and stability

Peace and stability achieved through democratic principles are what Japan always emphasises when we refer to Kenya’s values. It constituted the exact reason that Japan supported Kenya’s candidature for membership of the United Nations Security Council in 2019.

Now, President Uhuru Kenyatta has proudly validated our trust and expectations by successfully navigating global and regional conundrums as an important member of the UNSC over this year.

TICAD 6 in 2016 was another case to describe Japan’s high expectations for this promising East African country. Kenya was the first country to hold the TICAD conference outside our home country in its long history since 1993.

The TICAD 6 co-hosted by Japan and Kenya in 2016 surely conveyed to the global community the significance of African ownership and the rich potential through robust partnership between us.

It was also at TICAD 6 where Japan first announced the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” initiative, which is now being promoted not only by Japan but the G7 countries and other like-minded countries as well. This was not a coincidence, of course.

We intentionally chose Kenya as a place to launch this crucial policy for global peace and prosperity, as the country provides a gateway to East and Central Africa, with an abundant young population full of potential.

Kenya has been the biggest beneficiary of Japan’s Official Development Assistance in sub-Saharan Africa. I have signed more than Sh100 billion in loans and grants to Kenya in the past two and a half years alone.

The recent focal point is the port of Mombasa. Japan has been working closely with the Kenyan government and business leaders to add extra attractions to the port by developing a Special Economic Zone, the Dongo-Kundu SEZ.

Japan, a small island country in the Far East, achieved its economic growth and prosperity by actively engaging in maritime trade. Maritime security is our top priority if we are to continuously enjoy peace and prosperity.

Based on this, Japan has extended its assistance and cooperation to the pristine Kenya Coast Guard Services, and our cooperation in the maritime security area is to be explored much further.

The significance of Kenya is of course not limited to its relations with Japan but is also extended to its impact in regional politics.

Currently, Kenya holds the presidency of the East African Community and the President in Office of the Organization of African, Pacific and Caribbean States (OACPS), and is also an active member of numerous international organisations. Through all those platforms, Kenya is assertively raising its voice, promoting the values of Africa and the global South.

Ever since the end of the Cold War, the continent, especially the East African region is now facing the biggest change in regional balance of power. For African countries that are intertwined with each other in terms of history and people, turmoil in a nation directly affects its neighbours’ security and domestic politics.

Kenya, surrounded by restive countries, however, has been standing sound with robust stability in regional politics and showing strong leadership for peace in the region. I sincerely pay my tribute to the positive impact Kenya has had on the region and offer reassurance that Japan will continue to support Kenya’s role and commitment in the region.

Although impact-leaning news headlines favour fancy big infrastructure projects, I personally cherish relatively small projects called “Grassroots Grant Projects” supported by our Embassy here in Nairobi, where local people such as schoolchildren or community women groups are the direct beneficiaries.

During my tenure, I travelled to around 15 counties to attend handover ceremonies of schools, factories, and clinics and every time I visited the local places, I had opportunities to interact with local people. Among the colorful and region-unique music and dances people showcased while welcoming us, there was one thing common across all of Kenya.

That was the people’s warm hospitality. Interacting with the warm-hearted people of Kenya and seeing their dedicated efforts to better their lives, I strongly believe that this country has a bright and prosperous future.

SINGING AMBASSADOR

In the latter half of my tenure, I was delighted to receive the nickname “Singing Ambassador”. This nickname is courtesy of my musical performances at various occasions where my wife and I sang Kiswahili songs.

I like Kiswahili songs in general but one of my favourite is Daima, sung by my good friend, Eric Wainaina. The lyrics, which acknowledge the challenge of building a nation with such a wide variety of ethnic groups and promoting the unity of people, really touch my heart.

My long diplomatic career has taught me the fundamental significance of people-to-people understanding through mutual respect. It was a great pleasure that I could embody this value through music in the interaction with Kenyan people.

Ryochi is the outgoing Japanese ambassador to Kenya