Kenya's fiscal tightrope post-IMF program landscape

As Kenya's current program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) draws to a close in March 2025, Kenya finds itself at a critical fiscal juncture. The country's economic trajectory in the coming years will be shaped by a complex interplay of domestic financial pressures and global economic trends.

Kenya's fiscal challenges are multifaceted. The country faces substantial foreign and domestic interest service costs, amounting to at least $7.7 billion annually between FY 2024/25 and FY 2027/28.

This includes a looming $1 billion Eurobond repayment due in February 2028, carrying a 7.25 percent interest rate. Furthermore, Kenyan authorities have expressed intentions to execute another $1 billion buyback in 2024, as highlighted by the World Bank in June.

The global economic landscape adds another layer of complexity. While major central banks, particularly the Federal Reserve, are anticipated to initiate a rate-cutting cycle in Q4 2024, this may not provide immediate relief for Kenya. The country's access to external capital markets is likely to remain severely constrained, a situation exacerbated by recent credit rating downgrades.

Moody's Corporation's downgrade of Kenya to Caa1 from B3 signals growing concerns about the country's creditworthiness, with the possibility of further downgrades from Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings looming on the horizon.

These factors combine to create a perfect storm for Kenya's debt management efforts. The cost of borrowing in Western capital markets is poised to become prohibitively expensive, if not entirely out of reach. This fiscal squeeze leaves Kenya with limited options, making a renewed engagement with the IMF in Q2 2025 not just likely, but necessary.

Given these circumstances, a new IMF program in the second quarter of 2025 is essential for Kenya's economic stability. This program could take various forms, each tailored to address specific aspects of Kenya's economic challenges.

An Extended Fund Facility might be considered to tackle structural economic issues over a medium-term period, typically three years.

This would allow Kenya to implement deeper reforms while addressing balance of payments concerns. Alternatively, a Precautionary Stand-By Arrangement could offer a safety net without immediate fund disbursement, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The IMF might also opt for a blended approach, combining different facilities to address both structural issues and short-term financing needs. Another possibility is a Policy Coordination Instrument, which, while not providing direct financial support, could help Kenya design and monitor a reform program, potentially improving future market access or paving the way for financial assistance.

Regardless of the specific program structure, certain key elements are likely to feature prominently. Fiscal consolidation will be a priority, with stringent targets for reducing the budget deficit and enhancing revenue collection.

A comprehensive debt management strategy will be crucial to restructure and reduce Kenya's debt burden. Structural reforms aimed at improving public financial management, enhancing transparency in state-owned enterprises, and strengthening the overall business environment will likely be central to any new program.