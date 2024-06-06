Kenya’s huge capital investment in nuclear energy carries juicy dividend

Kenya has been actively working to join countries reaping the benefits of nuclear energy. The progress towards delivery of the first nuclear plant is gathering steam, with the country targeting to start construction in 2027.

As it aspires to tap this important and powerful source of energy, the country is cognizant of challenges that ought to be squarely confronted to ensure the success of this project. Understandably, safety concerns have been raised based on past disasters associated with this form of technology.

To assuage such worries, Kenya is taking precautions every step of the way to ensure the development of nuclear energy and its subsequent deployment does not compromise the well-being of Kenyans, especially people living near the location of the proposed plant.

The Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA) as well as key actors driving the implementation process are keen on their adherence to the best international standards. To gain popular buy-in, the agency is also creating awareness of the viability and safety of the plan.

From the onset, it is worth noting that the nuclear industry has registered significant milestones in innovation around radioactive waste management and efficient disposal methods, as well as reprocessing technologies.

Some of the key steps taken by the country so far are the development of a watertight legal and regulatory framework for the nuclear power programme. Also, stakeholder involvement, bringing on board a broad range of individuals, institutions and organisations, is at the core of the project execution. Besides, the country is in the process of acceding to and ratifying all international treaties and conventions related to nuclear safety.

As Kenya makes steady steps towards the adoption of nuclear technology, some countries in Africa have already forged ahead of us. Several other African countries have expressed interest in adopting nuclear technology to address energy challenges and underpin sustainable economic development.

These countries, including Kenya, have been forging partnerships and consulting global organisations and nations. The scope of these collaborations encompasses capacity building, regulatory framework, financing and technology transfer, among others.

The deployment of nuclear technology goes beyond efforts to diversify Kenya’s electricity generation mix. The technology is potentially transformative in various sectors of the economy.

In agriculture, it can be instrumental in developing high-yielding crops that are resistant to droughts, pests and diseases. Furthermore, nuclear tech can enhance cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Queries have also been raised on the project’s viability on account of the intense capital required to implement. Admittedly, the Sh500 billion needed for the project is not pocket change, particularly in light of the multiple pressing needs competing for the limited public resources. However, the benefits Kenya stands to derive from the project are immense and will be valuable for every coin spent.