Lessons from Friends of Europe

By BITANGE NDEMO

Last week, Friends of Europe, a think tank, produced two policy documents on the future of Europe, which advocate for a more inclusive, sustainable, and forward-thinking approach.

Serving as a catalyst for action, the first paper prompts policymakers to contemplate upcoming challenges and come up with ways to tackle them. It seeks to effectively navigate changing circumstances and propel Europe towards a sustainable future. By anticipating future transitions, it focuses on innovative policy choices by urging policymakers to shift mindsets and behaviours to address social issues, identity politics, vulnerability, and insecurity in a swiftly evolving global landscape.

It also advocates for public dialogue, a departure from conventional methods by encouraging policymakers to embrace innovation and new perspectives to meet the demands of the 21st Century.

The second paper suggests strategies to reconcile competitiveness and social protection in Europe's economic framework. It emphasises maintaining a competitive ecosystem for innovation while safeguarding social welfare.

It advises the private sector to adapt to an uncertain environment and contribute to societal well-being. It highlights how collaboration between businesses and governments is crucial to enhancing welfare and economic opportunities. The paper raises insights and experiences of people across Europe.

The policy papers contain significant issues about global discourses, including supporting the green transition, enhancing democracy for all, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, and bolstering safety and resilience. Through online focus groups and surveys, the study sought insights into the concerns, solutions, and levels of trust among European citizens of different age groups, and from various EU member states.

By analysing key themes, trends, and policy recommendations, these policy papers strive to enhance understanding of citizen perspectives and support informed decision-making processes. The policy choices for a Renewed Social Contract for Europe address the socio-economic challenges in Europe. While the papers provoke meaningful cross-sector discussions, they also lay the groundwork for a Renewed Social Contract for Europeans.

It is critical to note that implementing these policy proposals requires several vital steps to ensure acceptance and execution by politicians. Firstly, political leaders must demonstrate dedication, prioritise adopting these policy choices, and rely on strong leadership to drive the agenda forward. Secondly, the policy proposals may need to be translated into legislative measures or government initiatives. This involves drafting new laws, regulations, or guidelines to formalise the suggested changes.

Public engagement also plays a vital role in garnering support and awareness around policy choices and putting pressure on politicians to act.

For example, the Renewed Social Contract for Europe presents several key policy choices, such as accelerating carbon reduction, unblocking the EU Energy Taxation Directive (ETD) and reducing energy consumption through long-term vision. Therefore, engaging the private sector for social good requires treating them as equal partners in solving societal challenges.

Other areas are using public money as patient capital to unlock private sector investment, strengthening European defence and resilience, investing in defence and establishing a 'total defence strategy'. These policy choices address environmental sustainability, economic development, social inclusion, and security.

Adequate allocation of resources, including funding, staff, and technology, is necessary to support the implementation of the policy proposals, with budgetary considerations and financial planning being pivotal for successful execution.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.