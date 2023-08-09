Columnists Move Africa from Artificial Intelligence talk to action

Countries that have adopted AI are optimising crop yields and improving healthcare diagnostics. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By BITANGE NDEMO

The potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive development and innovation is undeniable. But, how is the continent adapting to AI?

Countries that have adopted this technology are optimising crop yields and improving healthcare diagnostics, transportation, logistics and more.

Africa is at risk of widening the inequality gap between the continent and the rest of the world if it fails to adapt to the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

The region must move beyond theoretical discussions and apply AI.

We can revolutionise many areas of development. For example, we can redefine the education sector by leveraging AI's Large Language Models to develop local languages for learning.

In the health sector, we have the potential to ensure that everyone has access to health care.

The 18th annual Internet Governance Forum (IGF) hosted by the Government of Japan in Kyoto from 8 to 12 October 2023 will recognise the central impact that higher education plays in enabling humanity to adapt to a world that includes powerful AI technologies.

The Kyoto Declaration will follow Unesco's recent recommendations that educational institutions worldwide foster AI literacy to empower people and reduce inequalities of digital access.

Higher education institutions (HEIs) should immediately be committed to personnel, attention, and resources to AI education.

In line with AI, Unesco recommended six principles as a framework for action. And that teaching and learning about AI should begin with the importance of human health and well-being, dignity, safety, privacy, and security.

Everyone associated with our educational institutions should be able to fully participate in the digital world and interact with AI systems.

Education today must include instruction in foundational skills and knowledge about digital technologies, preparing people to use AI proficiently, safely, and ethically.

Further, AI technologies should enhance teaching and learning, empower learners, enrich and extend the educational experience and advance access and equity in education.

As an engine of discovery and innovation, HEIs should also adopt rigorous ethical standards and failsafe systems for AI research and design.

As many countries contemplate regulating this emerging revolution, it is imperative to collaborate with the higher education sector to facilitate an enabling and inclusive process that can foster development.

The education professionals offer moral and intellectual direction, act as unbiased watchdogs, and represent students, teachers, and society in an emerging revolution.

For Africa to become a global solutions provider, it must leverage AI to turn poverty into an opportunity. And this requires AI to boost access to quality education and skills development.

The diverse nature of Africa's challenges, opportunities, and contexts demands a tailored and flexible strategy for effectively integrating AI into various sectors.

Embracing this perspective allows Africa to leverage AI's transformative potential.

While there have been discussions and studies on AI for development, it is time for Africa to move beyond theory and start implementing AI solutions that work.

The application of AI in real-world scenarios is more important than theoretical discussion. Africa must focus on practical use cases and develop AI-driven solutions.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.