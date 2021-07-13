Columnists Obesity war needs focus on healthy living

By JUDY SIRIMA

More by this Author Summary In Kenya, one in every four adults between ages 18 to 69 years is obese. Women are the most affected at 39 percent compared to 18 percent men.

Obesity prevalence has been projected to grow by 40 percent in the next decade.

Worldwide, 39 percent of adults are overweight and 13 percent are clinical globally.

According to the WHO, in 2008, more than half a billion adults were obese worldwide. The worldwide prevalence has more than doubled since 1980.

More recently, the analyses for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2013 further documented that worldwide, the proportion of adults with a BMI of 25 or greater increased between 1980 and 2013 from about 29 to 37 percent in men and from about 30 to 38 percent in women.

Obesity has an important contribution to the global incidence of cardiovascular disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, osteoarthritis, work disability and sleep apnea. Obesity has a more pronounced impact on morbidity than on mortality.

In a French study, the risk for invasive mechanical ventilation in patients with Covid-19 infection admitted to the intensive treatment unit was more than seven-fold higher for those with BMI greater than 35 compared with BMI <25 kg/m.

In Kenya, the Ministry of Health National Training Guideline on Flour Fortification reveals that one in every four adults between ages 18 to 69 years is obese. Women are the most affected at 39 percent compared to 18 percent men.

The simultaneous increases in obesity in almost all countries seem to be driven mainly by changes in the global food system, which is producing more processed, affordable, and effectively marketed food than ever before.

It’s a complex problem and there has to be a multifaceted approach. Policy makers, State and local organisations, business and community leaders, media, school, health professionals, and individuals must work together to create an environment that supports a healthy lifestyle.