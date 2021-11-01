Columnists Open Banking and financial services disruption

By LAWRENCE NDINGA

More by this Author Summary In the financial sector, there is a growing expectation on the part of consumers to control and leverage the data they generate to enjoy the convenience offered by data-driven financial services.

The adoption of Open Banking has the capability to increase consumers’ choices and improve financial outcomes for Kenyans.

The global digital transformation has ushered Kenya into the realm of the digital economy where data has become the new form of currency, the new oil, and the driver of growth and change. The use of digital technologies and data underpins digital transformation across all sectors of the economy.

In the financial sector, there is a growing expectation on the part of consumers to control and leverage the data they generate to enjoy the convenience offered by data-driven financial services.

Open Banking presents an opportunity to do just that. Open Banking is a technology that allows a consumer or an SME to securely share their account information and transactional data with trusted third-party service providers.

The fundamental precept of Open Banking hinges on the fact that data has value and the data held by the bank about the consumer belongs to the consumer and not to the bank and if the consumer wants to use data to access better financial products and services, it is entirely within their rights to do so. These rights are clearly enshrined within the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Improve outcomes

The adoption of Open Banking has the capability to increase consumers’ choices and improve financial outcomes for Kenyans.

From a consumer perspective, Open Banking has the potential to make financial services more convenient, better tailored and fundamentally smarter.

It gives consumers the ability to have access to a wider range of useful, competitive and consumer-friendly financial products and services that meet their needs.

From industry point of view, Open Banking promises to lower the barriers to entry to financial services, thus enabling leading-edge fintechs to develop new and innovative products, solutions and services to consumers and businesses.

All parties participating in Open Banking must meet standards with respect to consumer protection, privacy, and security while also supporting the continued resilience and stability of Kenya’s financial sector.