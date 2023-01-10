Columnists Ruto right on need to reduce red tape

President William Ruto addresses wananchi during an interdenominational prayer meeting at Nanyuki Stadium in Laikipia County on January 8, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By MUTEGI GITI

President William Ruto is right — a slight reduction in bureaucracy can result in massive transformations in the country.

The President has re-organised the government via the latest Executive Order that has clarified more responsibilities and functions of government.

The Executive Order has clarified the roles of the Deputy President and the Prime Cabinet Secretary such that these offices can invoke workable synergies than a duplication of roles.

The creation of separate state departments for investment promotion, climate change and the increasing of the number of foreign missions from 60 to 66 shows that Kenya is ready to increase investments to create more employment opportunities, address fully the effects of climate change, which can undo our positive developments so far if not fully mitigated, and also the clear intention to leverage our foreign missions and embassies for increased investments and attractions to the country.

We should now move with speed to ensure transformative projects like the Dongo Kundu special economic zones and others at that level are fast-tracked and completed so that we start leaping the benefits.

The President also gave a moving speech at the forum for top government officials’ closure in Nanyuki.

In all these efforts, Dr Ruto has demonstrated his resolve to ensure the reduction of bureaucracy and too many formalities in undertaking government business.

Max Weber noted that bureaucracy is a way of understanding organisations as systems that are characterised by hierarchical chains of commands and control, in addition to the use of written or oral rules to control an organisation.

Weber further defined the bureaucracy theory to explain the ideal model that would include a clear division of labour, an established hierarchy, the existence of comprehensive rules and regulations and impersonal relations.

These characteristics would ideally make organisations behave like machines and hence Weber concluded that ideal bureaucracies did not exist and what is seen is just a selective reconstruction of reality.

George Rathmann who founded the biotechnology company Amgen observed that the sole purpose of bureaucracy is to compensate for incompetence and lack of discipline, a problem that goes away if you have the right people in place.

The President has put the right people in place and as a philosopher king, he expects, and that is the expectation of Kenyans that services will be provided unhindered.

The writer is a Nairobi-based Urban Manager.