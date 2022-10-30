Columnists What’s in a name? Sakaja gets it with out-of-the-box CEC dockets

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the unveiling of County Executive Members on October 26, 2022, at City Hall. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

A few weeks ago, I wrote in this column bout the challenge for Nairobi County and the need for efforts to improve the image of the city. A short while after, I spent a weekend in different parts of the central business district. Even though I live and work in the city, I do not frequent the CBD. On this particular weekend though I walked through several streets.

Walking along Moi Avenue I was shocked at the run-down nature of the pavements. I shuddered to imagine how we could, as a country, be seeking to compete with the world’s greatest cities when ours was still suffering from basic dilapidation and neglect.

The task for the new county leadership for Nairobi could not have been much clearer. It was, therefore refreshing to read about the nominees as county executive committee members by Governor Johnson Sakaja. It was not so much the names that struck me but the dockets for which they were designated to serve. Save for the traditional Finance and Economic Planning most of the remaining dockets were either new or structured in a fresh manner.

To see a CEC for Green Nairobi, another for Inclusivity and even one for Talents, Skills Development and Care is a demonstration of not just out-of-the-box thinking but a focus on doing things differently in the city.

If one goes through the names of CECs in many counties, invariably they are a replica of each other. During the term of Governor Evans Kidero there were robust discussions of why the county needed to have a docket for Agriculture and whether this was a top priority. While the governor then justified that decision on the place of urban agriculture, several people were not convinced.

One may ask, what is in a name? However, in a situation where the maximum number is capped in law at 10, the choices of how one organises their government should demonstrate what they consider to be the top priority for the county and signal their desire to address those issues.

To be willing to depart from the normal and tread a different path is not always a sign that one will succeed. But it is evidence of bold leadership. Looking through the issues that the Governor has made his top priority, it is evident that he wants to try and actualise his desire to have a city which is not just orderly but one that can compete with the best.

During the campaigns he spoke about boroughs, a task he has prioritised to pursue and even made his deputy the chief city manager. Addressing issues like wellness, customer service and talents at CEC level is fresh and useful.

Every time that an organisation develops a strategic plan, it is easy to stick to the known and just do a little tweaking here and there. The danger with such an approach is it can deny you the chance to look at things with a new lens, to recreate and change direction and provide a chance to accelerate progress.

