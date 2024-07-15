The key to unlock young people’s potential

Kenya faces an acute youth bulge with 80 percent of the country's population aged 35 or younger, and 37 percent of between 15 and 35, according to the latest Census data.

An idle mind has always been a very effective workshop for the devil. That is why it is of great concern that almost 70 percent of Kenya's employment-age young men and women are not able to secure jobs mostly due to low educational attainment and the lack of appropriate labour market skills.

Predictions by the National Council for Population and Development show that the population of youth in Kenya is likely to increase to 22.3 million by 2030. This means that there will be more young people entering the job market, and considering the existing limited employment opportunities, a surge in youth unemployment is expected.

Providing skills required by both current and future labour markets is one of the main ways in which governments and private players can help curb the rise in youth unemployment. Public, private and civil society partnerships can create more sustained and effective results.

When players in the private sector and employers collaborate with training institutions to provide practical training that focuses on demand-driven skills, we increase our pool of skilled workers and create opportunities for improved productivity and economic growth.

Nearly half of entrepreneurs and youth in Kenya who have received digital literacy training in the past have reported a rise in income after venturing into e-commerce, online marketing and other online jobs, with those without an income dropping by almost a quarter after the training.

In a tough economy, a growing number of youth has been turning to the digital economy to seek work opportunities, but many lack necessary digital skills that would enable them to compete favourably in what is essentially a global race for opportunities.

These technological skills are increasingly becoming necessary, especially at a time when job opportunities in the formal sector are curtailed by a mix of local and global shocks.

Since not all youth can attend university, it is important for all players, especially those from the private sector to partner with other tertiary institutions to ensure the proliferation of technological skills.

As technological innovations continue to reshape the employment landscape, it is important to offer our youth training opportunities that can help them in either upskilling or reskilling.

Technology has created new job opportunities that require new skills. To reduce the negative impact of automation for youth already in employment, they need to upskill or reskill to meet the demands of the changing job market.

Governments and private companies need to invest in training programmes to provide the youth with the necessary skills to adapt to the changing job market.

On the other hand, technology has made it easier for young entrepreneurs to start their businesses. With the rise of e-commerce, social media, and other online platforms, young entrepreneurs can reach a global audience and create jobs. Governments and the private sector need to create a favourable environment for entrepreneurship to thrive by supporting tertiary institutions where training in such areas can be accessed by our youth.

One of the advantages of having such collaborations between industry players and training institutions is aligning educational content with the skills young people need.

Educational systems are struggling to adapt their curricula and teaching methodology to the rapidly changing requirements of employers and what aspiring entrepreneurs need to be successful. Such collaborations ensure the training is kept abreast with the latest market trends.