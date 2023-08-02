Columnists The Worldcoin craze in Kenya: Let’s keep an eye on our data and privacy

An attendant opens a customer's QR code while registering members of the public to the new Worldcoin cryptocurrency at KICC Nairobi on August 1, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By EDWARD KIPKALYA

More by this Author

The Worldcoin project, offering free tokens in exchange for iris scans, has captured our attention and ignited hopes of financial gain.

Yet, we must not overlook the potential risks it poses to our personal information. We need to tread cautiously and consider the weight of data protection challenges that lie ahead.

Our personal data is the cornerstone of our identity, and safeguarding it, is our collective responsibility. While Worldcoin claims to comply with data protection laws, these assurances should not be taken at face value.

Recent reports and experts' concerns demand a critical examination of the security measures surrounding our biometric data.

A noteworthy example is the investigation by MIT Technology Review, which interviewed over 35 individuals in six countries—Indonesia, Kenya, Sudan, Ghana, Chile, and Norway.

Their findings exposed glaring gaps between Worldcoin's public messaging, promising privacy protection, and the actual experiences of users.

Deceptive marketing practices, extensive data collection beyond acknowledgement, and a failure to obtain meaningful informed consent have come to light.

We need to understand that our privacy is a priceless asset, one that must be guarded fiercely. The government has halted Worldcoin activities.

However, it is up to each one of us to remain vigilant and educate ourselves about our rights. Transparency and accountability should be at the heart of any data-intensive project, and we must demand clear answers from Worldcoin and all companies involved about how our biometric data will be used, protected, and eventually deleted.

No ambiguity should cloud the pathway to our data's safekeeping.

As Vitalik Buterin, a visionary in the blockchain space, advises, we must seek reassurances beyond mere promises.

The potential of data breaches, deceptive marketing, and GDPR violations cannot be taken lightly. We deserve certainties, not just probabilities when it comes to protecting our data.

True empowerment lies in informed consent and each one of us must fully understand the implications of sharing our biometric data with Worldcoin.

Our decision to participate should be grounded in knowledge, and not just a thirst for financial gain.

Amidst the allure of financial gain and the promise of technological advancements, we must not lose sight of the long-term implications for our digital sovereignty.

The Worldcoin project's potential to create a universal ID system through iris scans raises red flags about the centralization of our biometric data. As a nation, we must reflect on the broader societal impact of such initiatives and question whether convenience should come at the expense of our individual liberties.

It is crucial to involve all stakeholders, including privacy experts, policymakers, and civil society, in a comprehensive dialogue to strike the delicate balance between progress and preserving our fundamental rights.

Let us not rush into hasty decisions that could compromise our collective future, but instead, engage in informed discussions to shape the course of our digital destiny.

Together, we can harness the power of innovation while protecting what defines us as Kenyans, ensuring a future where technology and data serve us, not the other way around.

As I conclude, patriotic Kenyans, our future is at stake, and we must act responsibly. In these uncertain times, we must unite to safeguard our digital sovereignty. Let us be informed custodians of our personal information.

I, therefore, urge you, my fellow Kenyans, to recognize the significance of data protection. Let us stand tall in the face of this challenge, demanding transparency, accountability, and utmost care for our personal information.

Let us embrace this opportunity to become trailblazers in data protection, setting an example for the world to follow.

Together, we can strike the balance between progress and privacy, preserving our collective identity and ensuring a brighter, more secure tomorrow for Kenya.

Pamoja Tunaweza.

The writer is a Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships Officer at ELF-Africa.