Columnists This Easter holiday ensure your travel plans are insured

Travel always comes with its fair share of risks. That is why it is crucial to buy a travel insurance plan for peace of mind. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By EVAH KIMANI

More by this Author

As the Easter holiday season approaches, many of us are making travel plans to spend time with family and friends.

Whether it’s a road trip to shagz, Mombasa or a beach vacation in the Maldives, travel always comes with its fair share of risks. That is why it is crucial to buy a travel insurance plan for peace of mind.

Many people believe that travel insurance is expensive, but that is not necessarily the case as it is a fraction of travel costs.

Moreover, technology has made it easier than ever to access travel insurance plans. Nowadays, you can purchase plans online with minimal paperwork and be insured against trip cancellation, baggage and personal effects loss and medical emergencies.

Read: Travel insurance desirable even with medical plan

Last year, a strike by a National Airliner pilots led to dozens of flight cancellations worldwide, affecting over 12,000 passengers.

Those who had bought travel insurance were reimbursed for the cancelled trips and lost luggage, easing the stress and financial burden caused by the disruption.

With the right protection in place, you can ensure that unexpected mishaps during your travels won't ruin your festive season.

Trip cancellations are common during peak travel periods, such as the Easter holidays. With the right travel insurance plan, you won’t lose the total cost of your trip in the event of a cancellation or an emergency.

A good cover ought to reimburse you for the costs of any travel-related expenses, including airline tickets, hotel accommodations, tours, and meals that you need during an unexpected trip annulment.

This can save you a lot of money and ensure that you don’t have to miss out on your travel plans.

Lost or damaged luggage can be another nightmare for travellers. Many of us carry expensive luggage, while on the move, and if these get lost in transit, it can end up costing you more than expected.

With travel insurance, you stand to be reimbursed if all your belongings get lost, but it is important to double-check the coverage plan because there’s usually a maximum coverage amount per traveller and a daily limit.

Lastly and most importantly, you need travel insurance to cover yourself against medical emergencies that can occur anytime and anywhere in the world.

Prior to travelling, it is important to ensure that you have the right protection in place to cover you and your family if a medical emergency occurs.

Medical expenses can be extremely costly, especially if you need to be hospitalised or flown back home for treatment.

Buying travel insurance is a small price to pay for peace of mind during your travels. It can save you a lot of money and stress if something unexpected happens.

Read: Changing mindsets about insurance

So, before you hit the road or board that plane, make sure you have the right insurance coverage in place.

Shop around from different service providers and choose one that fits your travel needs. Do your due diligence online, read reviews, and make an informed decision. Have a safe and enjoyable Easter holiday!

The writer is Britam Holdings Director of Partnerships and Digital.

[email protected]