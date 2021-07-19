Columnists Time to ask if a better Kenya is possible

A fist painted in Kenyan flag colors. PHOTO | POOL

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author Summary As citizens of this country, all our engagements are about how to make the place we live in a better one, and the state of the society affects our lives directly.

The reality though is that in 12 months, with self-interests already checked in amongst the political class, electoral reforms will remain a mirage and if undertaken may be very cosmetic.

It is thus more likely than not that we will go to the next elections with several unresolved questions from the previous elections.

I have spent this past week reflecting on the state of project Kenya. One might wonder why that should be a concern of this column. The reality is that as citizens of this country, all our engagements are about how to make the place we live in a better one, and the state of the society affects our lives directly. It is, therefore, important that all of us stop being bystanders and engage in shaping the direction of our country.

Speaking to a few friends, Kenya is at an inflexion point. We have an election coming up in just over a year. However, our state of preparedness is extremely wanting. The Selection Panel on IEBC is in the middle of interviews for four commissioners to fill vacant positions at the electoral body. They are expected to join their three colleagues and work miracles to ensure the country has a credible election in 2022.

The calls for some levels of electoral reforms are also gaining urgency. The reality though is that in 12 months, with self-interests already checked in amongst the political class, electoral reforms will remain a mirage and if undertaken may be very cosmetic. It is thus more likely than not that we will go to the next elections with several unresolved questions from the previous elections. With that prognosis, one can only hope that those elections will be credible, peaceful and fair and will be unifying and not divisive. The country has had both types of elections, with 2002 and 2007 representing the good and the bad, respectively. It behoves all of us to consistently observe and engage to ensure we are targeting the former and not the latter.

The next issue is the state of our institutions. Credible, strong and independent public institutions are the building blocs of a progressive society.

The Constitution sought to support institutional building and strengthening. New agencies were created with a focus on improving service delivery. Existing institutions were restructured to ensure efficiency. And constitutional principles were enacted to guarantee both new and existing institutions the independence and the space to perform.

A review of the Kenyan landscape currently, however, reveals a largely sorry situation. The country is full of commissions and independent offices whose only relevance is acting as an agency for addressing employment concerns. They ensure that a good number of Kenyans earn a livelihood.

Beyond this, there is little to write home about as regards their mandate. It is possible to blame the government for this development. It has played a huge role in the weakening of these institutions both through the way appointments are made and how it relates to these bodies. Citizens too must take blame for allowing the deterioration and at times being complicit in the process.

As discussed last week, citizens are foundational to societal transformation. The duty of citizens requires that we reflect on our responsibilities and our influence. Empowerment is key. It is about seeking information on developments in our society. Without sufficient facts, we become easier to manipulate and unable to influence. It is for this reason that efforts to learn and educate the public must continue being undertaken.

Citizens must also recognise that there is strength in unity. As long as we see ourselves as members of our ethnic communities first and pit ourselves against other ethnic groups we will not deliver on our sovereign responsibility. Way too often, individuals think that the only way they can succeed is by either appealing to the ethnic sentiment or by surrounding themselves with those from their communities.

Members of other communities are viewed as enemies and not worthy of any involvement in nation building. The result is ethnic animosity and competition. This approach cannot enable the citizenry to keep their leaders in check and help address the country’s problems.

Reflecting about these issues, I was tempted to give up on the country. The only question that remained was what next? I am sure this is a question that several people may also be reflecting about.