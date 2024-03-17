Columnists Time to break the barriers, inspire a truly inclusive financial sector is now!

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JANET MAWIYOO

More by this Author

In July 2019, marking 25 years post-Beijing, the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender published a report on the Progress on Implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action.

Encompassing a spectrum of initiatives, the report outlines endeavours geared towards promoting gender equality in pivotal domains. Noteworthy among these is the establishment of financial mechanisms designed to facilitate access to funding. Examples include the Women’s Enterprise Fund and the Uwezo Fund, which received allocations amounting to Sh182.9 million and Sh10 billion, respectively, as disclosed in the 2023/2024 budget announcement by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

The primary objective of these funds is to enhance women's access to affordable credit, aligning with the broader goal of achieving Sustainable Development Goals 1 and 5, addressing poverty eradication, gender equality, and women's empowerment. Despite these efforts, a critical question arises: why does a gap in inclusion persist and what factors contribute to its resilience?

According to the 2021 FinAccess Household Survey, a report released in 2022 by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD), 83.7 percent of Kenyans have access to formal financial services. Notably, the gender gap in financial access has shown improvement, decreasing from 8.5 percent in 2016 to 5.2 percent in 2019, further narrowing to 4.2 percent in 2021. Despite advancements in formal financial inclusion driven by increased access to mobile money, women still resort to informal channels for financing, irrespective of their income or educational levels.

This highlights the prospect of engaging women-led communities and networks. Of prominence is the trend of women involved in 'chama' groups; informal, communal, and social networks rooted in familial and social connections, extending financial support and across various aspects of life.

These networks are characterised by robust cohesion, with members carefully vetting each other for membership, built on a foundation of implicit trust. Typically, these 'chamas' also integrate some form of financial investment, through projects, table banking and revolving funds, or the exchange and trade of goods and services among members.

As the curtains come down on this year’s International Women’s Day whose theme 'Inspire Inclusion’ underscored the significance of diversity and empowerment across all facets of society, it behoves us to acknowledge and appreciate the distinctive perspectives and contributions of women hailing from diverse backgrounds, including those within marginalised communities.

By establishing pathways for women through education, skills development and technological access, we unlock avenues for them to progress and contribute to a more inclusive financial sector.

As we forge forward, it is clear that it isn’t about merely about uplifting individual lives but a collective investment in a future where no woman is left behind and the potential of the next generation is unbounded. The journey towards true financial inclusion is ongoing, requiring sustained commitment, innovation and a collective societal drive to dismantle the remaining barriers.

The writer is a Trustee of the I&M Foundation and the CEO of Galvanizing Africa Consult.