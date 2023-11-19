Columnists Virtual investment assistants ease Kenya capital market entry

By Nailantei Kamotho

In the dynamic realm of investments, traditional approaches are fast being surpassed by the need for more sophisticated tools. The virtual investment assistant—a revolutionary tool reshaping the landscape of wealth management, has come handy by empowering individuals to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of finance.

Much like a financial GPS, the virtual investment assistant skillfully guides users through the complexities of the investment landscape.

This digital companion not only delivers real-time insights and recommendations but also offers a multitude of tailored learning opportunities, all geared toward assisting individuals in reaching their financial objectives.

This innovative approach is currently under implementation in Kenya's dynamic capital market. The market offers a diverse range of investment products, such as stocks, treasury bonds and bills, as well as derivatives. Despite the desire to invest in these products, multiple individuals in Kenya often find themselves unsure of where to begin.

In a country with a population of more than 50 million, only 1.6 million individuals possess trading accounts (CDSC accounts). Rather than indicating a lack of interest in the opportunities presented by the Kenya stock market, this statistic more likely reflects a widespread uncertainty about where to initiate and how to navigate the complexities of investments.

Moreover, the recent reduction of entry capital to treasury bonds, specifically for the tax-free infrastructure bonds from Sh100,000 to Sh50,000 coupled with the prevailing high interest rates nearing 18 percent, has sparked heightened interest in such investments. However, a considerable number of potential investors remain unsure about how to embark on this venture.

In this context, the virtual investment assistant, serves as an informed guide within the domain of alternative investments. Drawing on extensive information in its backend, this virtual assistant engages users in meaningful conversations, delivering real-time advice, guidance on initiating, profiting, and expanding their wealth through stocks, bonds or derivatives and useful market updates and recommendations.

To get started with a virtual investment assistant the process is simple. First, identify a stockbroker that provides this feature. Then save the virtual investment assistant's number to your phone. Third, initiate a conversation by sending a message to the assistant via WhatsApp. Next, navigate through the step-by-step instructions. Finally, engage with the assistant to make well-informed investment decisions.

This virtual companion is tailored to simplify the complexities of investment, ensuring that both novice and experienced investors can harness its power to maximise their financial potential within Kenya's dynamic capital markets.

Nailantei Kamotho is the project leader at AIB-AXYS Africa Stockbrokerage

[email protected]