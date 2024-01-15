Columnists What must be done to normalise basic education funding in Kenya

Students sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam last November. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By IAN ONUNGA

More by this Author

Kenya’s basic education sector has had a bitter-sweet start for the year with the good being clouded by unnerving realities.

The Ministry of Education released the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results for 899,453 candidates, representing a two percent increase compared to 2022.

At the same time, all the 1,262,574 learners who sat the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will transition to Grade 7 in the Junior Secondary School.

However, they will join their predecessors who start a second year of JSS with missed opportunities.

Also, the 2023 KCSE data show that a majority of the 28,214 boys and 19,960 girls who scored grade E were in sub-county schools, thus calling for an evaluation of challenges they face.

We still have systemic cracks with about 175,748 learners having fallen out of the secondary education in the last four years.

The nexus between SDG 4 (quality education) and SDG 3 (good health of the people) is weak. There is no clear alternative for EduAfya, a medical insurance for secondary school students that has been dropped with the scrapping of the National Health Insurance Fund.

The prevailing expectation against this backdrop is that basic education financing must be made more predictable, adequate and timely to enhance attainment of SDG 4 goals. This is why release of capitation to schools was divorced from the academic calendar and synchronised with the government financial year plans.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KSSHA), for example, faults insufficient and late release of funds. Schools reportedly did not receive anticipated maximum capitation for the first two quarters of this financial year.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that overall year on year consumer price indices steadily increased from 134.02 in August to 137.55 in December 2023, causing a widespread upward commodity-price recalibration.

The Quarter 3 disbursement covering January-March 2024 has been partially concluded after removing 2023 Form Four students from the National Education Management Information System (Nemis) while Form Ones are reporting.

The least the Ministry of Education must do is to use the Nemis update to promptly top up the Quarter 3 capitation to ameliorate implementation of programmes.