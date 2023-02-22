Columnists What the world’s oldest continuous monarchy means for Japan society

Japan's Emperor Naruhito. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By KEN OKANIWA

More by this Author

One of the pleasures of serving as my country’s Ambassador to Kenya is that I have found that many Kenyans take a very keen interest in Japanese history and culture.

As such, some Kenyans may be aware that this day, February 23, is our National Day, which celebrates the Emperor’s birthday. Emperor Naruhito ascended to the throne on May 1, 2019, as the 126th Emperor of Japan.

The Japanese Imperial family is the oldest continuous and unbroken line of succession in the world, and we are proud to have such a rich history spanning 2,683 years.

Under the Constitution promulgated in 1946, the Emperor is the symbol of the unity of the Japanese people, whose status is based on the will of the people.

Thus in modern Japanese society, the role of the Emperor is basically symbolic, attending ceremonies and visiting areas in Japan and abroad to promote worthy causes and friendship with other countries.

Despite this, the Emperor continues to command the highest respect of our people and embodies continuity in terms of our history, culture and society.

It goes without saying that such sentiment is deep-rooted as a result of the selfless devotion of the Emperor and the Imperial family to their assigned role.

As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the relations between Japan and Kenya in 2023, it is worth remembering that the current and the previous emperors played an important part in fostering our bond of friendship.

In 1983, Emperor Emeritus Akihito visited Kenya, returning the favour of the then Daniel arap President Moi. In March 2010, Emperor Naruhito, then Crown Prince, visited Kenya at the invitation of the government.

Then Crown Prince Naruhito’s programme in Kenya reflected his keen interest in the environment and the welfare of the people.

He visited Mount Kenya and the Sweetwaters Game Reserve where he was briefed about the difficulties of making tourism and the environment compatible, and the great concern about climate change.

He expressed his belief that Japan should cooperate with Kenya to address these challenges.

He also visited the Mwea Irrigation Scheme to observe rice production which received Japanese support.

At the time, the then Crown Prince was the Honorary President of the United Nations Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Water and Sanitation.