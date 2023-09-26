Columnists Why Kenya needs information resource tools like climate directory

By REUBEN WAMBUI

While conducting research on climate risk and finance in Kenya, I encountered the frustration of finding all the relevant literature I needed.

There are many excellent documents available, but they are scattered across different sources. Even search engines like Google or Google Scholar don't adequately address this disaggregation problem, and existing websites attempting to consolidate this information often fall short in covering various themes and document types.

I kept thinking, 'There must be a more efficient way.' This led to the development of the Kenya Climate Directory and its subsequent unveiling at the Africa Climate Summit.

The Kenya Climate Directory is a new resource tool that will revolutionise access to climate information in the country.

It serves as Kenya's centralised repository for climate-related information, encompassing a wide array of documents, from government publications to regulatory documents, county-level records, reports and publications, and academic articles and research.

The repository is freely accessible to the public on kenyaclimatedirectory.org.

The directory stands as the nation's primary hub for all things related to climate and publicly available information.

It boasts an extensive collection of over 1,300 knowledge resources, spanning more than 50 themes and sectors. It also includes county-level documents from all 47 counties, ensuring readily available localised climate information.

This repository is user-friendly and has an optimised search database, allowing users to effortlessly search documents based on criteria such as publication type, publisher, author, theme, sector, or publication year.

It sources data from both public and private sources, catering to a diverse spectrum of users, including the general public, researchers, government entities, climate organisations, private companies, and NGOs.

Since its launch, the repository which is supported by FSD Kenya, has garnered 2,000 new users. Its information sourcing benefits from a dedicated team of researchers who ensure credible data sourcing and curation of these documents.

Beyond simply making information accessible, the repository promotes transparency by connecting climate information publishers and authors with users, providing greater visibility into the wealth of existing climate knowledge resources in Kenya.

As Kenya grapples with the multifaceted challenges of climate change, this groundbreaking initiative promises to empower individuals, organisations, researchers, and policymakers with the insights needed to drive meaningful action.

By providing a public platform for climate knowledge, the Kenya Climate Directory simplifies access to information, enabling users to focus on consuming and applying climate insights rather than spending valuable time searching for information sources.

The writer is an expert in climate risk and sustainable finance and is the founder of the Kenya Climate Directory.