Why Kenya should grow tourism beyond beaches and safaris

Tourists both local and International enjoy Swimming at the Leopard Beach Resort in Diani Kwale County in this photo taken on April 08, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By HASNAIN NOORANI

As Kenya looks to grow its tourism sector, there is a need to expand beyond the traditional offerings of beaches and safaris.

While these have been the backbone of the local industry for decades, it is time to explore new avenues of growth that can create a more diversified and sustainable industry.

Diversification is critical to any industry, and tourism is no exception. By expanding its tourism offerings, Kenya can mitigate risks associated with overreliance on any market segment.

For example, weather patterns or political instability can impact beach and safari tourism.

However, a diversified portfolio of offerings will allow Kenya to weather such disruptions and maintain its position as a leading tourist destination.

This is why the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife's recommendation for developing niche products such as cruise tourism, adventure tourism, and culture and sports tourism makes sense.

In the Annual Tourism Sector Performance Report of 2022, the ministry noted that these niche products would increase the sector's performance because they have a huge potential to boost competitiveness and the value of our tourism.

Beyond mitigating risks, diversification can also create new job opportunities and boost economic growth in other sectors.

Kenya's rich cultural heritage, for example, presents an opportunity for cultural tourism, which can create jobs for local artisans and other service providers.

Similarly, adventure tourism can create jobs for guides, outdoor equipment suppliers, and other service providers.

By diversifying its offerings, Kenya can support the growth of other sectors of the economy, creating a ripple effect of economic growth.

Already, the sector is a major contributor to the country's GDP, with the latest figures indicating that earnings grew by 83 percent in 2022 to hit Sh268.09 billion from Sh146.51 billion in 2021.

Cultural preservation is another benefit of diversifying tourism offerings.

Globalisation and other external factors threaten Kenya's rich cultural heritage.

However, promoting cultural tourism can help raise awareness of Kenya's traditions and history and help preserve them for future generations.

By promoting ecotourism, Kenya can encourage visitors to appreciate and protect the natural environment.

In addition to its safari and beach offerings, Kenya could also develop and market new experiences, which include rare bird watching, water adventure, mountain and forest adventure, wellness, and golf tourism, among others.

Our going to Machakos was driven by the fact that the county is one of the most rapidly growing counties in Kenya, with several tourist attractions that include Fourteen Falls, which is located on the Athi River and is a popular picnic spot.

Kenya has a lot to offer beyond beaches and safaris, and it's time to showcase the richness and diversity of the country to the world.

The writer is the managing director of PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps.