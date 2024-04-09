Why we should protect pollinators

Kenya has recently witnessed the incredible sight of the migratory African White Caper butterflies. This natural phenomenon has not only sparked our curiosity but also raised important questions about its implications and benefits.

Butterflies are an important part of any ecosystem. These delicate creatures facilitate the reproduction of flowering plants, ensuring the continuation of ecosystems and providing essential services to humans. Pollinators visit flowers in search of food, nectar, and pollen. During these visits, a pollinator may accidentally brush against the flower’s reproductive parts, unknowingly depositing pollen from flower to flower.

The plant then uses the pollen to produce a fruit or a seed. Plants depend on pollination. Nearly 90 percent of wild flowering plants need pollinators like bees and butterflies to transfer pollen for successful sexual reproduction.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), approximately 75 percent of the world's food crops depend, at least in part, on pollination. Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security, but they are also key to conserving biodiversity. In turn, the pollinators' support is critical in the functioning of ecosystems.

They provide food, create habitats, and offer a wide range of other resources for many animal species. Consequently, pollinators play a key role in regulating ecosystem services that support food production, habitats, and natural resources.

One of the most widely recognised pollinators is the bee. Bees pollinate numerous crops, including fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Without bees, many of these crops would fail to produce fruits or seeds, leading to food shortages and a decline in biodiversity.

However, bees are facing numerous threats, including habitat loss, pesticide use, climate change, and diseases, which are causing declines in bee populations worldwide. Pollination is an important aspect of agriculture. Bees, butterflies, wasps, and other pollinators serve a much bigger role than we credit them with. As such, it is our responsibility to protect pollinators and safeguard their vital role in the environment.

At Kakuzi, as part of our climate-smart agriculture, we have installed beehives in avocado and macadamia orchards to promote the presence of bees, which act as pollinators, produce honey and are indicators of a healthy environment. The bees are primarily for pollination purposes, and honey production is secondary. The bees are very crucial to our production. They are an indicator of a sustainable ecosystem.

In our avocado section, the threshold is three hives per hectare across all orchards. In the macadamia section, we have around 700 hives across 1,000 hectares of macadamia orchards. The hives are placed around tree shades and close to our orchards to assist in pollination.

Concerted efforts are needed at local, national, and global levels. Conservation measures such as creating pollinator-friendly habitats, reducing pesticide use through integrated pest management practices, and raising public awareness about the importance of pollinators are crucial steps toward ensuring their survival.

The conclusion is that pollinators are indispensable components of healthy ecosystems, playing a vital role in plant reproduction and global food production. Recognising their importance and implementing measures to conserve and protect pollinators are essential for maintaining biodiversity, food security, and the well-being of our planet.