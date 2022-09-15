Editorials A welcome ending to the judges hiring saga

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The appointment of the six judges and promise for more funding by the new administration is a step in the right direction.

The refusal to appoint the six judges by former President Uhuru Kenyatta had caused unncessary tension between the Executive and the Judiciary.

It didn't help that the former administration didn't satisfactorily explain its decision to omit the judges' names from the list of 40 recommended for appointment by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), only making vague references to their being 'tainted'.

A well-funded and staffed Judiciary will hopefully help resolve cases faster and unlock billions locked in suits for investments.

The Judiciary has over the years suffered staff shortages and budget cuts that saw former Chief Justice David Maraga bitterly complain about the crippling effects on their operations.

But improving access to justice should not stop at just increased budgets and appointments of new justices.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and the JSC must rid the courts of corruption that has also hampered the delivery of justice in the country.