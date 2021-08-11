Editorials Account for parties’ funds

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary Political parties should use taxpayers’ money prudently and account for every shilling received from the Exchequer.

Just like other State agencies, political parties should be accountable and use the funds in activities that can help them grow and benefit members.

Political parties play a critical role in strengthening democracy and promoting good governance.

Political parties play a critical role in strengthening democracy and promoting good governance. The absence of financial prudence in political organisations can affect democracy.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu expressed a qualified opinion on the ruling Jubilee Party’s financial statements for the year to June, an auditing term meaning that there were information gaps in its balance sheet.

Ms Gathungu particularly took issue with Sh156 million that was, according to the party, paid to suppliers but whose supporting documents were not provided. The Auditor-General also queried rents paid by the Jubilee Party totaling Sh87.4 million, over non-registration of lease agreements.

Jubilee Party officials need to respond to the concerns raised and ensure the money allocated to then is used well. The money is not for lining corrupt party officials' pockets and extending favours to families and friends.