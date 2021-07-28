Editorials Audit EU funding to KDF

A pedestrian walk past the National Treasury building in Nairobi on June 12, 2014. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author Summary The State should establish the exact amount of money that the European Union (EU) and its partners gave to Kenyan soldiers fighting Al-Shabaab militia in Somalia.

Parliament has been probing why Kenya received less money for its troops in Somalia compared to the Sh8.5 billion that was budget.

The State should establish the exact amount of money that the European Union (EU) and its partners gave to Kenyan soldiers fighting Al-Shabaab militia in Somalia.

The Treasury told Parliament Monday that Kenya received Sh4.5 billion from African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) in the 12-month period to June 2019 against a target of Sh8.5 billion.

Parliament has been probing why Kenya received less money for its troops in Somalia compared to the Sh8.5 billion that was budget.

But the Sh4.5 billion differs from the Sh4.3 billion that is contained in the Controller of Budget’s report, raising questions about the accuracy of government records.

The actual disbursement and the manner in which it was received requires to be probed further if the financiers are to be satisfied that the money actually serves the intended purpose.

The Auditor-General’s office should ask for records on how much money was released by the EU and how much was recorded in government books. Mismatch in government figures may point to a possibility of misappropriation.