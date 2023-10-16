Editorials Avoid Huduma Namba pitfalls in digital ID plan

Plans for a new digital ID system dubbed Maisha Namba have advanced, with the State reaching out to partners such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for guidance on how to roll it out successfully.

The plan for a digital identity includes the Maisha Namba, a unique personal number assigned to the Maisha Card — a third-generation digital identity card, and the National Master Population Register, expected to consolidate existing and independent databases.

The State argues that going digital with personal identity aims to make Kenya compliant with international standards on cross-border travel set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation and other agencies.

While the concept is noble, we hope the government will correct the costly missteps that sunk a previous similar plan dubbed Huduma Namba even after spending Sh10 billion in taxpayer funds.

The High Court declared the Huduma Namba illegal for conflicting with the Data Protection Act and failing to address the potential risks of data breaches.

The government should ensure plan to roll out Maisha Namba is watertight to avoid further wastage of taxpayer billions.