Bring on board the right strategic investor at KQ

Editorials
Bring on board the right strategic investor at KQWednesday June 14 2023
As Kenya Airways prepares to tap a strategic equity investor, it is important for the carrier to get an investor with aviation expertise and deep financial muscle.
The task of turning around an airline that returned a gigantic loss of Sh38.3 billion and set back taxpayers by tens of billions is not an easy one.
Therefore, the priority should hinge on bringing on board a long-term partner, preferably a top global airline.
Kenya Airways was privatised in 1996, but sank into debt and losses in 2014 after a failed expansion drive and a slump in travellers.
Before its privatisation, the airline made huge losses and needed annual cash injections from the government.
A similar scenario is playing out under the majority state ownership.
Those shepherding the sale must avoid private equity firms, who often have a short-term view and seek to profit from their stake disposal.
Kenya Airways needs cash and strategic input to exploit the lack of connectivity on the continent and a growing Asian market to win back market share from competitors like Emirates, Qatar and Turkish Airlines.
This underlines the need for a cash-rich strategic investor with a track record of running profitable airlines.