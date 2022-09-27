Editorials Cabinet picks shouldn’t get easy pass in vetting

With a new Cabinet in place, the new President William Ruto's administration must get down to work and deliver on its pledges.

The new administration inherited a litany of problems, ranging from rising inflation to a heavy debt burden and hunger caused by one of the worst droughts in decades.

They have no choice and must steer the economy through the woes and create economic opportunities, especially for the poor and the growing ranks of jobless youth. This is a daunting task that will require top-notch leadership from the Cabinet, and Kenyans will not accept excuses.

Dr Ruto rode to power with campaign pledges to, among others, invest in farming, which employs more than 40 percent of the workforce, and small businesses to help boost job creation.

He also promised to “put the brakes on borrowing”, saying loans will be limited to priority areas such as agriculture to help boost food output and reduce the cost of food.

But he faces a very narrow fiscal space to implement his policies after the former administration ramped up public borrowing to fund infrastructure projects.

Focus will especially be on former central bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u, who has been tapped to head the Treasury, due to the state of the economy.

The nominees will undergo vetting in the National Assembly, where MPs will either reject or endorse them, before they’re formally sworn into office.

The MPs have a duty to shed party loyalty and reject lacklustre nominees amid the overflowing in-tray of economic challenges, which must be the focus of the new Cabinet.